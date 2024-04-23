ModernGhana logo
Nobody can come up with 'dumsor' timetable except Energy Minister – Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has reacted to calls for the release of a load-shedding timetable.

Amid persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages (dumsor) in the country since February, Ghanaians have called for a timetable to plan their lives accordingly.

Speaking to TV3, Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the publication of a load-shedding timetable is something that can be done but only by the Minister in charge of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

“To publish the rationing of the power, nobody can do it except the Minister of Energy because he is seeing the generation and they [ECG] are looking at the utilization. So, they can look at it and say that in this particular area, this is how it should be done, but it is something which can be done because it is what you have and what you have to use and the spread,” Yaw Osafo-Maafo said.

Early this year when the Energy Minister was asked about coming up with a load-shedding timetable, he rejected the calls and challenged critics to come up with their dumsor timetable.

“Ask those who want it to bring it if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable. The ECG says that there’s no timetable coming, why do you want to bring a timetable, for what purpose? Why would somebody wake up and wish evil and wish bad for the country? Mathew Opoku Prempeh questioned.

Although power has not been stable for several weeks, government officials have argued that dumsor is not back.

They have urged Ghanaians to support government as it works to address some challenges being experienced in the power sector.

