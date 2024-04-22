ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Queen of Ejura applauds Otumfuo for women inclusion in his 25-year rule

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
General News Queen of Ejura applauds Otumfuo for women inclusion in his 25-year rule
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Queen Mother for Ejura Divisional Council, Nana Akua Tiwaa II has applauded the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu for women inclusion in his 25-year rule as the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Akua Tiwaa II has observed that the Asantehene has consistently fought for the welfare of women in the country through strategic policies under his rule.

She said this when all queen mothers in the Asante Kingdom met at the Manhyia Palace to prepare local foods as part of Asantehene's 25th anniversary.

Monday, April 22 will was set as the day for queen mothers from the various Asante paramountcy in the kingdom to exhibit the cuisines of the Asantes at the Manhyia Palace.

Ranging from the renowned Fufu to lesser-known and ancient delicacies like “Akau” and “Mampong at3ky3”, the queen mothers and their community members will display local foods from the various traditional zones of the Asante kingdom.

Nana Akua Tiwaa II after preparing some local foods herself called in the youth to patronize indigenous Ghanaian foods.

She believes such foods contain the needed nutrients for the general growth of humans.

Top Stories

24 minutes ago

Dumsor: Energy sector shepherdless – Nana Amoasi VII Dumsor: Energy sector ‘shepherdless’ – Nana Amoasi VII

24 minutes ago

Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded Train accident: Four more grabbed and remanded

24 minutes ago

Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts Gov't to consolidate cash waterfall revenue collection accounts 

24 minutes ago

Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27 Gov't to settle lump sum for retired teachers by April 27

24 minutes ago

Mr Adjenim Boateng Adjei Former PPA CEO granted GH₵4million bail

1 hour ago

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, special aide to former President John Dramani Mahama Dumsor: The darkness has exposed you; you’ll go down as the worst in Ghana’s his...

3 hours ago

Dumsor: The incompetent person provided a timetable whiles those who came to solve it remain ignorant —Kabutey Ocansey jabs Akufo-Addo Dumsor: The ‘incompetent’ person provided a timetable whiles those who came to s...

3 hours ago

Defend, ensure NPPs good works are sold and highlight the bad state of the country under NDC —Afenyo-Markin urge NPP communicators Defend, ensure NPP’s good works are ‘sold’ and highlight the ‘bad’ state of the ...

3 hours ago

Salam Mustapha, NPP National Youth Organizer Bawumia will rank high ahead of Mahama in any anti-corruption test — Salam Musta...

4 hours ago

NPP trying to bribe us but well not trade our integrity on the altar of corruption, incompetence — Alans supporters NPP trying to bribe us but we‘ll not trade our integrity on the altar of corrupt...

Just in....
body-container-line