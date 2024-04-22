Queen of Ejura applauds Otumfuo for women inclusion in his 25-year rule

The Queen Mother for Ejura Divisional Council, Nana Akua Tiwaa II has applauded the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu for women inclusion in his 25-year rule as the Overlord of the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Akua Tiwaa II has observed that the Asantehene has consistently fought for the welfare of women in the country through strategic policies under his rule.

She said this when all queen mothers in the Asante Kingdom met at the Manhyia Palace to prepare local foods as part of Asantehene's 25th anniversary.

Monday, April 22 will was set as the day for queen mothers from the various Asante paramountcy in the kingdom to exhibit the cuisines of the Asantes at the Manhyia Palace.

Ranging from the renowned Fufu to lesser-known and ancient delicacies like “Akau” and “Mampong at3ky3”, the queen mothers and their community members will display local foods from the various traditional zones of the Asante kingdom.

Nana Akua Tiwaa II after preparing some local foods herself called in the youth to patronize indigenous Ghanaian foods.

She believes such foods contain the needed nutrients for the general growth of humans.