Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries International (GWPMI), has reiterated that he maintains neutrality in political matters, debunking claims of aligning with any specific party, notably the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Owusu-Bempah clarified that categorizing him as an NPP-affiliated pastor is inaccurate, emphasizing that he remains impartial towards all political factions in the country.

He reiterated that his prophetic messages stem solely from divine revelations.

"Some have labeled me as an NPP pastor, but that is not the case. I convey what God reveals to me, regardless of political affiliations. Just because a pastor delivers prophecies that do not favor your party does not imply hatred towards that party," he stated during an interview on Okay FM.

The clergyman further underscored his impartial stance, affirming that he neither supports the NDC nor the NPP.

"I do not harbor animosity towards either the NDC or the NPP, but rather express what I perceive. I announced this year that I will refrain from predicting the winner of the 2024 polls. Although I know, I choose not to disclose it.

He added, "I will engage with whoever emerges victorious in the elections; if they heed the guidance I offer, they will succeed.”

Owusu-Bempah openly criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of giving undue influence to his relatives, particularly mentioning Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, Owusu-Bempah voiced concern over what he referred to as the "Akyem Mafia's" influence in the government.

"They were not elected to take the presidential seat. Things are not going well, and he (Akufo-Addo) needs to be informed.

"Even if Ofori-Atta has been relieved of his post, the so-called Akyem Mafia still holds sway. I am deeply troubled, as are many NPP supporters who are unable to voice their concerns openly. God will hold me accountable if I fail to speak the truth while he is in office," he expressed.

Listen to the interview below:

