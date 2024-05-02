ModernGhana logo
02.05.2024

Chairman COKA felicitate Ghanaian workers, describes them as backbone of Ghana's economy

02.05.2024

Former chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party for the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has felicitated Ghanaian workers.

Applauding them last Wednesday during the celebration of Labour Day which falls on 1st May annually, he described their efforts and hard work as the backbone of the nation's economy and therefore deserves all the needed support and recognition.

"I applaud you for your invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication," he stated.

In his official statement copied to this media, Mr. Odeneho Kwaku Appiah said it is about time leaders reflect on the importance of their contributions to the Ghanaian society.

"On this labour day, may your perseverance and commitment lead you to greater success and fulfilment. Your dedication and resilience inspire us all," he stated. "Without your commitment to work, stagnation will be Ghana's biggest achievement. We celebrate all Ghanaian Workers today and say to you all, Ayekoo!".

On 1st May every year, the world commemorates International Labour Day, also known as Workers' Day or May Day.

It's a time dedicated to acknowledging the invaluable contributions and unwavering dedication of workers across all sectors. This day not only celebrates the triumphs and advancements made by the labour movement but also serves as a platform to advocate for fair treatment and labour rights.

Originating from the historic eight-hour day movement, which championed the notion of equitable distribution between work, leisure, and rest, International Labour Day stands as a testament to the enduring fight for workers' rights.

