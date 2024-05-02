A/R: Ejura chief launches new radio station

The chief of Ejura Divisional Council in the Ashanti Region, Barimah Osei Hwedie II has commissioned Akyama Radio, a new radio station at Ejura.

The radio station, Akyama 106.5 megahitz which seeks to transform the airwaves with unbiased cultural, religious, educational and creative programmes was launched on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Akyama 106.5 Mgh with the tagline "Ammamere Fie" which literally means, home of tradition, is a purely Twi-speaking station.

Ejurahene's reason for opening the station

Speaking at the colourful event, Barimah Osei Hwedie II said the establishment of Akyama FM was part of his efforts to improve developments in Ejura.

He noted that the firm will focus on developing educational and cultural content that seeks to make Ejura a more comfortable place for all.

He expressed hope that the station would impact positively the values of society and human life.

He however urged board members and workers at the station to discharge their duty with integrity and honesty.

Assurance of Board of Directors

The Chairperson for the seven-member board tasked to steer the affairs of the station, Nana Osei Kwadwo Ansebie II who doubles as the Nifahene for Ejura, pledged that, the station would be objective and provide fair, balanced and accurate information on issues in the society.

He added that the board will work and position the Akyama brand to be one of the best and most appealing in the region.

NCA's certification

The Ashanti Regional Manager for the National Communications Authority (NCA), Diana Owusu Ansah who joined the occasion told this Reporter that, handlers of Akyama FM passed through all the necessary documentation before officially opening the firm.

She added that the NCA has inspected the station's infrastructure and has thus given it the green light to operate.

The NCA Manager however charged the staff of the radio station to be mindful of the information they broadcast in order not to create tension and bring confusion in the area.

He underscored the importance of such a platform in the area and how much it can be an important tool for development.