Support government's sanitation policies to help fight filth – Ghanaians told

The District Pastor for Central Baptist church at Krofrom in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region Pastor Nat Aboagye Danquah has urged churches in Ghana to support government's sanitation policies to help rid the country of filth.

The man of God has appealed to all Christians and churches to show keen interest and take active part in activities that seek to promote good sanitation in Ghana.

Pastor said this when they organized a massive cleanup exercise at Krofrom and its environs on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The exercise which attracted hundreds of church members and residents saw the participants desilting choked gutters, clearing and evacuating refuse dumps among others.

Speaking to Maame Akua Asarebia and Solomon Nimo, student journalists at OTEC School of Journalism and Communication Studies, Pastor said engaging in regular clean-up exercises and communal work would help eradicate communicable diseases and improve the general health of residents.

He however called on the citizenry to come on board to support the effort of the government and the waste management companies since they alone cannot do it.

For his part, the Chairman for Community and Social Empowerment at the Krofrom Central Baptist church Mr Agyeman Duah noted that the leadership of the church will take up such campaigns to preach against littering and abuse of the environment.

This he noted will complement government's efforts to ensure a clean sanitary environment for all.

He commended all church members and participants for making the clean-up exercise a successf.