2024 elections: Consider ‘dumsor’ when casting your votes; NPP deserves less — Prof. Marfo warns Ghanaians

NPP Professor Charles Ofori Marfo
Professor Charles Ofori Marfo

Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has urged Ghanaian voters to consider the issue of erratic power outages, commonly referred to as Dumsor, when casting their votes in this year’s elections.

In a discussion on Oyerepa Breakfast Time with Kwesi Parker Wilson, Prof. Marfo emphasized that the persistent problem of Dumsor, which has plagued the country during the tenure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, should be a key consideration for voters.

Highlighting the NPP's criticism of the John Mahama administration for Dumsor prior to the 2016 elections, Prof. Marfo noted the irony of the situation, as the problem has continued under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo.

He pointed out that during Mahama's presidency, efforts were made to address the issue of Dumsor successfully, making its recurrence under the current administration even more concerning.

Reflecting on the essence of Dumsor as an electoral issue, Prof. Marfo suggested that if Ghanaians were to base their voting decision on any single factor, it should be the energy crisis.

“If Ghanaians were to vote against the NPP under one condition, it would be Dumsor - It’s not corruption because both the NPP and NDC have even stopped talking about corruption.

“It’s not a variable to consider anymore. So if it should be one thing, it should be an energy crisis.”

Listen to him in the video below;

https://fb.watch/rx80y-5rCR/

