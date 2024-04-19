Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership, asserting that they lack the credibility to label former President John Dramani Mahama as incompetent.

Speaking during a panel discussion on Oyerepa Breakfast Time on Thursday, April 18, 2024, Prof. Marfo challenged the NPP's characterization of Mahama's leadership as incompetent, stating that “the NPP leaders themselves have exhibited incompetence during their tenure.

"It sounds bitter to me when I hear their spokesperson labeling Mahama as incompetent. The irony is that they have demonstrated the same level of incompetence," Prof. Marfo remarked.

Drawing on the proverbial expression, "A child's pot shouldn’t tell charcoal that it’s black," Prof. Marfo emphasized that the NPP leaders have no grounds to criticize Mahama's competency, given their own shortcomings.

"When it comes to the issue of incompetence, they have no moral authority to criticize Mahama because they have failed in many aspects," he added.

The discussion centered on the persistent issue of power outages, locally referred to as dumsor in Ghana, which has plagued the country intermittently over the years.

Listen to him in the video below;

