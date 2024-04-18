ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

GOIL reduces petrol price by 29 pesewas, sells GHC14.70 per litre

Commodity News GOIL reduces petrol price by 29 pesewas, sells GHC14.70 per litre
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Oil Company (GOIL) has reduced the price of petrol at its pumps by 29 pesewas per litre, in its latest price adjustment.

GOIL announced on Thursday, April 18, that the price of petrol has been revised downwards from GHC14.99 to GHC14.70 per litre.

The price of diesel, however, remains unchanged at GHC14.80 per litre - the price that was announced by GOIL on Tuesday this week.

This new development comes as a relief to consumers who have endured rising fuel prices in the past couple of weeks.

GOIL had increased prices three times within two weeks prior to this latest reduction in petrol prices.

On April 16, GOIL increased petrol and diesel prices to GHC14.99 and GHC14.80 per litre respectively.

This followed earlier increases on April 3 and 4, after the suspension of the Price Stabilization and Recovery Levy (PSRL) was reversed.

The PSRL is a tax on fuels that the government uses to support subsidies.

Its reintroduction on April 3 led oil marketing companies like GOIL to pass on additional costs to consumers.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

AFP - OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT Burkina Faso expels French diplomats for 'subversive activities'

1 hour ago

GOIL reduces petrol price by 29 pesewas, sells GHC14.70 per litre GOIL reduces petrol price by 29 pesewas, sells GHC14.70 per litre

1 hour ago

Tema Naval personnel The disrespect towards security is terrible; we can do better — Atik Mohammed co...

1 hour ago

Starlink to cease connection in Ghana, other unavailable countries on April 30 Starlink to cease connection in Ghana, other “unavailable” countries on April 30...

1 hour ago

Dr. Tony Tsina Addai MMCEs, DCEs and Regional Ministers must be elected to reduce political interfere...

1 hour ago

National Cathedral: Nonsense; you take taxes from broke Ghanaians to dig a clumsy pit — Franklin Cudjoe fires National Cathedral: ‘Nonsense; you take taxes from broke Ghanaians to dig a clum...

1 hour ago

April 18: Cedi sells at GHS13.59 to 1, GHS13.01 on BoG interbank April 18: Cedi sells at GHS13.59 to $1, GHS13.01 on BoG interbank

1 hour ago

We must harness the collective power and ingenuity of female leaders to propel our nation forward — Bawumia We must harness the collective power and ingenuity of female leaders to propel o...

13 hours ago

Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah Saglemi Housing Project will not be left to rot – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

18 hours ago

Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline project Asantehene commends Matthew Opoku Prempeh for conceiving GENSER Kumasi Pipeline ...

Just in....
body-container-line