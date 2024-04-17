ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report

Economy & Investments High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A report by Women in Informal Employment: Globalizing and Organizing (WIEGO) has revealed that 850,000 Ghanaians, mostly women, were pushed into extreme poverty in 2022 due to a host of factors, including high levels of government debt and the closure of international markets to Ghana, etc.

The research conducted in October 2023 discovered that despite Ghana making a slight recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021, most of these 850,000 Ghanaians became vulnerable to inflationary pressures which led to a cost-of-living crisis.

“While the economy had slightly recovered from the pandemic in 2021, high levels of government debt, the closure of international markets to Ghana, and global disruptions to the supply chain as a consequence of the war in Ukraine all led to a steep depreciation of the cedi (ITA, 2023).

“Considering the country relies heavily on imports, the situation resulted in high inflationary pressure. In 2022, nearly 850,000 Ghanaians were pushed into poverty due to rising prices (Kwakye et al., 2023: 44).

“By the time this research was conducted (October 2023), the inflation rate averaged 35 per cent. It was particularly high for food and non-alcoholic beverages (+45), and other necessities like health services (+28), housing, water and electricity (+25), transport (+25), and education (+13) (GSS, 2023a:7).”

The report found that the cost-of-living crisis disproportionately affects workers in informal employment, who make up 89 per cent of the employed population nationally (83 per cent in Accra).

According to the report, most workers in informal employment lack access to critical safety nets – pension and poverty relief programmes, cash transfers, and microfinance schemes – which leaves them particularly vulnerable to economic shocks.

—CitiNewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Only those who have made money under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia 'scam' of a gov't will vote for NPP again - Mahama Only those who have made money under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia 'scam' of a gov't w...

1 hour ago

High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report High debt, other factors pushed 850,000 Ghanaians into poverty – Report

1 hour ago

Impasse between GRIDCo, ECG over dumsor is unnecessary – Edward Bawa Impasse between GRIDCo, ECG over ‘dumsor’ is unnecessary – Edward Bawa

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo govts renaming of Ameri plant fraudulent move – Minority Akufo-Addo govt’s renaming of Ameri plant fraudulent move – Minority

1 hour ago

Were confident ECGs board members will pay GH5.8million fine – PURC We’re confident ECG’s board members will pay GH¢5.8million fine – PURC

14 hours ago

Akufo-Addos govt is the biggest political scam in Ghanas history – Mahama jabs Akufo-Addo’s govt is the ‘biggest political scam’ in Ghana’s history – Mahama ja...

14 hours ago

Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama Performance Tracker is not evidence-based — Mahama

15 hours ago

Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged Four arrested for allegedly stealing EC laptops caged

15 hours ago

360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor $360 million IMF bailout not enough for Ghana – UGBS Professor

15 hours ago

Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospitaldue to severity of beatings Shrinking Penis Allegations: Victim referred to trauma hospital due to severity ...

Just in....
body-container-line