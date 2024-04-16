ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
16.04.2024 Politics

Bawumia will use Ghana’s gold to stabilize the Cedi if voted as President — Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPPRichard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP
16.04.2024 LISTEN

The National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has revealed Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's plan to stabilize the Ghana cedi if elected President in 2024.

The NPP flagbearer intends to leverage the country's gold resources to stabilise the value of the Cedi against the dollar, according to Mr. Ahiagbah.

He believes shoring up the cedi with Ghana's gold reserves will insulate it from external shocks and speculative attacks that often cause the currency to depreciate sharply.

"Be Bold with Bawumia. He will use our gold to back the cedi to make it stable. This is a Bold solution to stabilize the cedi. Depreciation will be a thing of the past because the cedi will be sufficiently stable under Bawumia,” he wrote via X on Tuesday, April 16.

In view of this, the NPP spokesperson urged Ghanaians to pledge their support and vote for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming polls.

Latest figures from CediRates.com show the cedi is trading at GHS13.53 to $1 on the retail market on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Michael Nyantakyi, the General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union PUWU. It’s an abuse of power to arrest ECG officials for performing legitimate duties ...

2 hours ago

Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institutions in Ghana By August 2024 Unreasonable Actions of GTEC to Collapse Private Universities, Colleges, Institu...

2 hours ago

Okyeama Kwame Corruption makes a lot of people rich, happy; NDC, NPP cannot help us – Okyeame ...

2 hours ago

GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of petrol GOIL increases fuel prices again, diesel sells GHC14.80, GHC14.99 per litre of p...

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the NPP Bawumia will use Ghana’s gold to stabilize the Cedi if voted as President — Ahia...

2 hours ago

Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghanas journey towards enhanced connectivity, economic prosperity – NPP Germany Arrival of state-of-the-art bullet trains signify Ghana’s journey towards enhanc...

2 hours ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of EduWatch Idea behind Performance Tracker is great but shouldn't be limited to election ye...

2 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, 2024 NPP flagbearer Election 2024: Bawumia losing 21.8% of NPP’s 2020 Akan votes — Global InfoAnalyt...

2 hours ago

People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owesGHS650 billion; who is going to pay that debt – Mahama ponders People are celebrating their 80th birthday and Ghana owes GHS650 billion; who is...

2 hours ago

Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments lands Court issues arrest warrant for Chinese Iron woman, one other over cantonments l...

Just in....
body-container-line