EC begins recruitment of temporary electoral officials, closes on April 29

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has begun recruitment of temporary officials to aid in the conduct of activities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

In a public notice issued on Monday, April 15, the EC seeks to fill positions of Registration Officers, Exhibition Officers, Presiding Officers, Registration Assistants and Exhibition Assistants amongst others.

According to the EC Chairperson "as part of its preparations towards the conduct of the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, [the Commission] is receiving applications from interested persons for the stated positions."

The minimum academic qualification for key roles such as Registration Officer and Presiding Officer is a first degree, with roles like Registration Assistant and Polling Assistant requiring an HND, Teacher Certificate 'A' or Diploma.

However, the EC also stresses competencies such as "a good working experience in collating data, figures", and "ability to work under pressure."

Interested persons are required to submit their application letters and CV's via the EC's website http://ECJobsGhana.com by April 29, 2024.

Applicants are to indicate the specific role and constituency they are applying for.

The EC Chairperson adds that "successful applicants would be engaged for all three major activities scheduled for 2024 namely the voter registration exercise, exhibition of voters register and the general election."