Serwaa Amihere's leaked video is cyber bullying - Counsellor Forson

A Mental Health Advocate, Counsellor Enoch Forson has argued that the recent leaked sex video about Serwaa Amihere is becoming a growing phenomenon in the country.

He described the leaked video as cyber bullying.

Speaking to DC Kwame Kwakye on GBC Radio Central's Weekend Morning Show, on Saturday, April 13, 2024, he assesses the mental health implications of Serwaa Amihere's leaked video.

Counsellor Forson said cyberbullying is sending, posting and sharing negative, harmful, false, or mean content about someone with the intention to harass, intimidate or put fear in the person via the internet which affects the individual emotionally, physically, mentally and psychologically.

He emphasised that these so-called celebrities have a right to a private life and once the video was for a private purpose, "there was nothing wrong with it but when it is leaked, it can harm the person physically, psychologically, emotionally and mentally" highlighting the difficulty in trying to understand the rationale for recording such videos since it was for private purpose.

He said, "I think the friends around her have done well by giving her such support during these critical times."

The mental health advocate furthered that, some negative effects of cyberbullying include sadness, depression and anxiety. "This depression can lead to suicidal ideations emanating from extreme sadness to end it all," he posited.

He admonished Ghanaians to take it easy with Serwaa because in his view most people have their weaknesses, and it would be very appropriate "we all give her support to recover from her low moments."

He proposes, "what can be done to ameliorate her plight, was for her employers not to sack her but, take her off the screens for a while is a good thing but she shouldn't lose her job because that would escalate her current problem."

"The employer should help her by making her see a counsellor or therapist to assist her go through this difficult phase of recovery.

"We all need to have social buffers. This is a phenomenon by which the presence of a familiar individual reduces or even eliminates stress- and fear-induced responses exist in different animal species and has been examined in the context of the mother-infant relationship in addition to adults.

"Things can go awry and this is where we need to have our friends and loved ones to support in times of need like Serwaa's case," said the counsellor.

He ended by admonishing all "Ghanaians to note that even though mobile phones are personal assets, they are not entirely personal and anything can happen. Let us be mindful of how you use our phone", he cautioned.