ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
13.04.2024 Social News

Navy shooting: Titus Glover asks Tema Newtown youth to allow police investigate deaths

Mr Daniel Titus GloverMr Daniel Titus Glover
13.04.2024 LISTEN

Mr Daniel Titus Glover, the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, has called on the youth of Tema Newtown to allow investigations to be carried out by the Police on the shooting of some youth in the area by the Navy.

The incident occurred on Friday night when a clash ensued between the Navy and the youth groups who were on a final procession to celebrate the Kplejoo festival.

Mr Glover made the call after conferring with the Tema Traditional Council on Saturday on the issue that had created tension in the town.

He said, “We came here basically to speak to the Traditional Council, console them, and also address the youth. You can see the tension is so high in town because of the killings and the injuries.”

He added that even though the incident was so painful, they want the due process to continue; therefore, the youth should support him, the Metropolitan Chief Executive, and the Tema Regional Police Commander to ensure they are able to address the problem fast.

“Police are doing their investigations; the Metro Security Council will sit on the issue from Monday and will be referred to us in the region, then quickly, we will look at them,” he stated.

He gave the assurance that there would be no recurrence of such an incident in Tema Newtown, stating, however, that, “the Navy should know how to comport themselves; I am appealing to them; I was part of the festival; last Saturday I danced with my people; the Police are able to comport themselves, so when they are meeting the crowd, they should at least slow down.”

The Regional Minister designate noted that I was at the Hospital with the Police commander on Friday night after the incident occurred, saying, “I saw the two dead and the three seriously injured, one with a pellet inside the thigh and the other two seriously injured. From there, I went to the naval base to meet the flag officer commanding to have a brief discussion.”

He pleaded with the media not to inflame passions with the incident but to help calm the youth.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups in Tema Newtown Kplejoo Festival: Two killed, three injured as Navy clashes with Kplejoo groups ...

1 hour ago

Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting centre Ejisu NPP Primary: Kwesi Nyantakyi discharged from hospital, shows up at voting ...

1 hour ago

Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensation for victim Kasoa shrinking penis: One jailed, others fined, bonded as court orders compensa...

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo-Bawumia govt planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plant – Edudzi Tameklo alleges Akufo-Addo-Bawumia gov’t planning to rename Ameri Plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Plan...

1 hour ago

Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan Performance tracker is vote buying gimmick – Beatrice Annan

2 hours ago

National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financial exploitation – Forum For Accountability National Service Secretariat subjecting personnel to modern-day slavery, financi...

2 hours ago

April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to 1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank April 13: Cedi sells at GHS13.50 to $1, GHS12.99 on BoG interbank

2 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid Nana Kwame Bediako receives blessings from Chief Imam after Eid

2 hours ago

Come together and lets rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng Come together and let’s rebuild fire-gutted Madina market — Alan Kyeremateng

2 hours ago

Former SSNIT boss, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorangleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo I sacked SSNIT boss not because of misconduct but part of governance restructuri...

Just in....
body-container-line