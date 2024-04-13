ModernGhana logo
I sacked SSNIT boss not because of misconduct but part of governance restructuring — Akufo-Addo clarifies

Headlines Former SSNIT boss, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorangleft and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Former SSNIT boss, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang[left] and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo has clarified that his decision to remove Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang from his position as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) was not due to any misconduct.

In a statement issued by the Director of Communications at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin on April 13, the President said Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's exit was part of the ongoing restructuring of Government being undertaken by President Akufo-Addo.

The statement noted in part: "Indeed, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's exit from office is part of the ongoing restructuring of Government being undertaken by President Akufo-Addo.”

The clarification comes amid speculations in parts of the media that Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang may have been removed for alleged misconduct.

The President has made it clear that is not the case and that he is satisfied with Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang's performance in transforming SSNIT in the last 7 years of his tenure.

“The President is satisfied with the performance of Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang as Director-General of SSNIT in the past seven years, as the institution, under his watch, witnessed some impressive transformation,” said the statement.

The President has also thanked Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang for his service to the country and wished him well in his future endeavours.

Meanwhile, the outgoing SSNIT boss has been replaced by Mr. Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, son of Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Marfo, a move many see as nepotism.

