Legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication team, Beatrice Annan, has accused the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government of misleading the public by including the Dodowa District Hospital (also known as Shai Osudoku District Hospital) in its list of achievements on the recently launched Performance Tracker website.

Annan took to social media to share a screenshot from the Performance Tracker website which highlights the Dodowa Hospital as one of the government's projects.

She pointed out that the hospital had been operational before the Akufo-Addo administration took office, implying that it should not be credited to their achievements.

“The Dodowa hospital which was operational before President Nana Addo and Bawumia took their first oath of office is now part of the NPP’s achievements.

“Join me and let’s expose their lies. The total score card of this government is F. If they cannot be apologetic, they shouldn’t lie to Ghanaians.

“Honesty is a hallmark of leadership. Choose an honest leader for the forward March of the Country,” she wrote on her X platform.

The tracking platform, launched on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 is designed to provide citizens with up-to-date and reliable information on the progress and outcomes of key government projects.

It is accessible online and allows Ghanaians to monitor developments in real time via photos, videos and data visualisations.

The platform covers major initiatives under the Government's infrastructure drive, including roads, bridges, schools and health facilities.