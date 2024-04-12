Professor Charles Ofori Marfo, former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has opined that whoever wins this year’s election will not be willing to sign the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Following the passage of the bill by Parliament on February 28, 2024, which proposes strict penalties for individuals engaged in LGBTQ+ activities, including imprisonment, attention has turned to whether President Akufo-Addo or any potential successor would assent to the Bill to become law.

Despite vocal support from religious groups and many Ghanaians, President Akufo-Addo is yet to sign the bill into law.

Both the incumbent President and opposition leader John Mahama have expressed their stance against LGBTQI activities.

However, Professor Ofori Marfo believes that the economic implications of signing such a bill would dissuade any Ghanaian president from taking that bold step.

During an interview on Oyerepa Breakfast Time, Professor Marfo explained that the global interconnectedness of the modern world would subject Ghana to huge economic repercussions if the bill was signed into law.

"President Akufo-Addo is in a very tight position to consider the bill by signing it. And this applies to any of them. From Bawumia to whoever wins the 2024 elections.

“None of them, Bawumia or Mahama can’t sign it. Because we don’t live on an island, we live in a globalised world and any decision that you make as president, you must consider a lot of issues.

“If the bill is signed, the country will face a lot of economic hardship but I don’t believe any of them is ready to take the country through that hardship,” Professor Marfo remarked.

He emphasised that despite their public support for the bill, neither John Mahama nor Dr. Bawumia would be willing to subject Ghana to economic hardship if they signed the bill.

"I can’t foresee any one of them (Presidents) being bold enough to sign the Anti-LGBTQI bill. Except the economic dimension changes to the extent that we can be independent but so far there are no indications that suggest Ghana can be independent," Professor Marfo stated.

Listen to him in the video below:

