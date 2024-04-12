Let’s be inspired by Eid-ul-Fitr to deepen our brotherhood — Alan Kyeremateng

2024 independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen has called on Ghanaians to deepen their bonds of brotherhood as the nation prepares for upcoming general elections.

In a celebratory Eid-ul-Fitr message on Thursday, April 11, Mr. Kyerematen congratulated Muslims for completing the holy month of Ramadan and its demonstration of "sacrifice and love for one another."

He said the spirit shown during Ramadan "must inspire all Ghanaians to appreciate the need to deepen our bonds of brotherhood and work towards a prosperous, peaceful, and united Ghana."

In his Eid message, the former Trade Minister urged Ghanaians to "elect a leader who can reconcile and bring us together as one people with one destiny, irrespective of our religious, ethnic, or political affiliation."

He added: "If it is Allah's will that I lead this country, I guarantee continued religious harmony within Ghana and commit to introducing transformative interventions that would improve the livelihoods and wellbeing of all Ghanaians."

Meanwhile, Alan Kyeremateng’s Movement for Change has joined forces with others including Abu Sakara Foster to form the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), aimed at ending the duopoly of NDC and NPP.