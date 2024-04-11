Deliberately bursting GWCL water distribution pipelines to access free potable water is causing criminal damage

Dear critical-reader, is the act of deliberately bursting Ghana Water Company Limited's (GWCL) water distribution pipelines, in order to access free potable water, not tantamount to causing criminal damage, I ask? And, is protesting at such vile conduct, by insisting, loudly, that that shouldn't be allowed to happen, not actually displaying public spiritedness, and responsible citizenship, I ask? 3y3nsem piiii, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

I am all for supporting common-good causes. Always. That is why when it comes to confronting and standing up to evil people, who break the law, and whose hobby is spreading falsehood and twisted half-truths about those who boldly and openly confront them, by spreading gossip framed to destroy the reputations of innocent folk, I am not one for meekly turning the other cheek, oooo, Ghanafuor. Yoooooooo...

That is why I want Amos, that good for nothing, envy-ridden moronic jack-of-all-trades Liberian drunkard (who used to pimp young women from the Gomoa Buduburam refugee settlement area, to a randy serial philandering university lecturer, who once upon a time lived in our neighbourhood), to know that if he wants trouble, he will get it in large doses from me - as I am a zillion times crazier than he is, lol.

I promise him that he will be deported back to Liberia, quick as a flash - if he doesn't steer clear of the GWCL water distribution pipelines that homes in our neighbourhood get potable water delivered through, oooo (including Hse. No. 31 in our part of the Gomoa Buduburam SHC Estate). Yooooooooo...

He must understand clearly that when the Ghana Immigration Service's

administrative processes for his deportation back to his native Liberia start, no one can either speak on his behalf, or save him, then, at that stage, I assure him. Yooooooooo...

No one in this country can deliberately burst exposed GWCL water distribution pipelines delivering treated water to neighbourhood homes, merely to access free water, anywhere in our Republic, oooo, Massa. This is a nation of laws - such outrage amounts to causing criminal damage, oooo. Let us be clear: Deliberately bursting GWCL water distribution pipelines, so as to access free potable water, is criminal damage, pure and simple. Some of us won't tolerate that out of principle. Full stop. A word to the wise. Yoooooooo...