Election 2024: ‘55% of youth voters prefer Mahama while 36% prefer Bawumia — Global InfoAnalytics

An independent poll released this week indicates NDC flagbearer John Mahama is making significant gains among Ghana's youth voters ahead of the 2024 elections.

The poll, conducted by research firm Global InfoAnalytics, surveyed eligible voters between the ages of 18-35.

It found 55% of youth voters now prefer Mr. Mahama as their candidate, compared to just 36% who support Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The results suggest the NPP is at risk of losing its grip on the youth voting bloc, which now constitutes around half of all eligible voters in Ghana.

In the last election in 2020, 54% of young Ghanaians voted for President Nana Akufo-Addo compared to 45% for Mr. Mahama.

However, Global InfoAnalytics noted a "huge swing" in sentiment this time around.

According to the pollster, "55% of [youth voters] now intend to vote for [Mahama] compared to 36% for Dr. Bawumia."

Only 6% said they would vote for Independent Presidential Candidate Alan Kyeremanten, with the remaining 3% opting for other candidates.