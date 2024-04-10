ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the port

Headlines Im shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the port
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his astonishment at the multitude of levies and fees imposed on goods cleared at the ports.

Addressing members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama highlighted the financial burden faced by importers, particularly citing the example of a 2023 Lexus vehicle.

The former president listed an array of charges that importers are subjected to, including a 20% import duty, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fees, and others.

Additionally, importers must contend with network charges and their associated VAT, a COVID charge, and fees from the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

“A person imported a car and I am just looking at the charges, this is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges;

  1. Import Duty
  2. Import VAT
  3. Processing Fee
  4. ECOWAS Levy
  5. Vehicle Certification
  6. Vehicle Examination Fee
  7. Network Charge
  8. Network Charge VAT
  9. Network Charge COVID-19 Health
  10. Ghana Shippers Authority SNF Fee
  11. Import NHIL
  12. Network Charge NHIL
  13. Overage Penalty
  14. IRS Tax Deposit
  15. GHS Disinfection Fee
  16. MoTI e-IDF Fee
  17. Special Import Levy (2%)
  18. Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM) Levy
  19. Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund Import
  20. Network Charge GET Fund Levy
  21. African Union Import Levy
  22. COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy

Oh! I am shocked,” he stated

-Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Im shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the port I’m shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the...

1 hour ago

GACL interdicts staff involved in cocaine smuggling saga at KIA GACL interdicts staff involved in cocaine smuggling saga at KIA

2 hours ago

Increase cocoa prices to Gh3,000 if you want us to be satisfied - Farmers to Akuffo Addo Increase cocoa prices to Gh¢3,000 if you want us to be satisfied - Farmers to Ak...

3 hours ago

Kojo Yankson It’s a win for women, a loss to men — Kojo Yankson on marriage

3 hours ago

Missing BVDs: EC, NPP leadership have taken machines to neighbouring countries to register foreigners —Mustapha Gbande Missing BVDs: EC, NPP leadership have taken machines to neighbouring countries t...

3 hours ago

Isaac Jay Hyde, the Deputy National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party NPP ‘If my uncle is Ken Ofori-Atta, it doesn't mean I have money’ — Jay Hyde jabs Th...

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addos disastrous administration must not be continued by 'disaster' Mahama —Akwasi Odike Akufo-Addo’s disastrous administration must not be continued by 'disaster' Maham...

4 hours ago

We haven't approved commercial use of 14 GM maize, soybean varieties — MoFA We haven't approved commercial use of 14 GM maize, soybean varieties — MoFA

4 hours ago

Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian broadcaster Serwaa Amihere’s brand ambassadorship ended in December 2023 not after nudes — L...

4 hours ago

We do not generate power; we only redistribute — ECG clarifies We do not generate power; we only redistribute — ECG clarifies

Just in....
body-container-line