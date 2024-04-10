I’m shocked – Mahama reacts to 22 levies, fees charged for clearing goods at the port

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed his astonishment at the multitude of levies and fees imposed on goods cleared at the ports.

Addressing members of the Ghana Union Traders Association (GUTA), Mahama highlighted the financial burden faced by importers, particularly citing the example of a 2023 Lexus vehicle.

The former president listed an array of charges that importers are subjected to, including a 20% import duty, import Value Added Tax (VAT), processing fees, and others.

Additionally, importers must contend with network charges and their associated VAT, a COVID charge, and fees from the Ghana Shippers Authority and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

“A person imported a car and I am just looking at the charges, this is a 2023 Lexus, these are the charges;

Import Duty Import VAT Processing Fee ECOWAS Levy Vehicle Certification Vehicle Examination Fee Network Charge Network Charge VAT Network Charge COVID-19 Health Ghana Shippers Authority SNF Fee Import NHIL Network Charge NHIL Overage Penalty IRS Tax Deposit GHS Disinfection Fee MoTI e-IDF Fee Special Import Levy (2%) Ghana Export-Import Bank (EXIM) Levy Ghana Education Trust (GET) Fund Import Network Charge GET Fund Levy African Union Import Levy COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy

Oh! I am shocked,” he stated

-Citi Newsroom