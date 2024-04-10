ModernGhana logo
Serwaa Amihere’s brand ambassadorship ended in December 2023 not after nudes — Lamborghini Beverages clarifies

Social News Serwaa Amihere, Ghanaian broadcaster
Lamborghini Luxury Beverages, a leading luxury beverage distributor, says reports of terminating TV personality Serwaa Amihere's ambassadorial contract are false.

In a statement issued by Denzel Logistics Marketing Head George Wiredu Duah, the company clarified that Serwaa's three-month contract expired after the agreed period from September to December 2023.

"Serwaa Amihere served as an influencer for Lamborghini Luxury Beverages for a period of three months, that is, September to December 2023, during which she played a vital role in promoting our brand and products.

“However, her contract with Lamborghini Luxury Beverages expired immediately after the three-month campaign," the statement dated April 10, read.

This directly contradicts reports on social media that the broadcaster's deal was cut short after the release of his nude videos online.

Denzel Logistics stressed that such claims were "entirely false and misleading."

"Lamborghini Luxury Beverages holds the highest standards of integrity and professionalism in all of our business dealings," George Wiredu Duah said.

He added that the company has a "good rapport with all of our ambassadors including Serwaa Amihere."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

