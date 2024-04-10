‘Just as Jesus said on the cross, I’ll make Ghana paradise if you vote for me’ — Alan woo Ghanaians

Independent presidential candidate Alan Kyeremateng has invoked the words of Jesus Christ on the cross to promise Ghanaians paradise if they vote for him in the 2024 elections.

Addressing worshippers at an Easter Sunday service at the Church of Pentecost in Accra, Mr. Kyeremateng said that voting for him would deliver Ghana from its current challenges into a promised land much like the thief who found salvation beside Jesus on the cross.

"If God touches your heart and you vote for Alan Kyeremateng, the transformative leader, then I can assure you as our lord Jesus Christ on the cross promised the thief that he shall be in paradise with him, you shall also be in Paradise when I come into power," said Alan Kyeremateng.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kyeremateng who is the leader of the Movement for Change, launched after his exit from the NPP, has joined forces with others to form the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

The group promise to campaign vigorously and end the political dominance of the NPP and NDC in the December 7 general elections.

Since declaring his presidential ambition in 2023, the former Trade Minister has hinted at the implementation of a Great Transformational Plan (GTP) that seeks to bring positive changes into the country should he be given the nod.

Among other things, the former NPP flagbearer aspirant and his allies like former CPP flagbearer Abu Sakara Foster have promised to eliminate the “Winner Takes All” system.