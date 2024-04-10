Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Boss, replaces him with Osafo Maafo

Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang has been removed from his postion by President Akufo-Addo, replacing him with one of his Deputies, Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo.

This follows a latest changes in President Akufo-Addo's government affecting CEOs of state owned agencies.

In a terminationletter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President sighted by DGN Online, President Akufo-Addo has, instructed Dr. Tenkorang to hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, his Deputy who is incharge of Investments, by Monday, April 15, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently appointed Juliana Kpedekpo as the new Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits for SSNIT replacing Ms Pearl Nana Ama Darko, (Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits) who has been reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

The letter stated that President Akufo-Addo will appoint a new Deputy Director-General for Investments and Development in due course.