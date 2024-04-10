ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Boss, replaces him with Osafo Maafo

Headlines Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang

Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang has been removed from his postion by President Akufo-Addo, replacing him with one of his Deputies, Kofi Bosompem Osafo Maafo.

This follows a latest changes in President Akufo-Addo's government affecting CEOs of state owned agencies.

In a terminationletter from the Presidency signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, Secretary to the President sighted by DGN Online, President Akufo-Addo has, instructed Dr. Tenkorang to hand over his duties to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo, his Deputy who is incharge of Investments, by Monday, April 15, 2024.

President Akufo-Addo subsequently appointed Juliana Kpedekpo as the new Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits for SSNIT replacing Ms Pearl Nana Ama Darko, (Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits) who has been reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) as the Commissioner for Support Services.

The letter stated that President Akufo-Addo will appoint a new Deputy Director-General for Investments and Development in due course.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Dr. John Ofori Tenkorang Akufo-Addo sacks SSNIT Boss, replaces him with Osafo Maafo

1 hour ago

40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom 40-year-old man arrested for sexing goat at Sefwi Donkorkrom

1 hour ago

Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2 Police Officer burnt boy hand over GHC2

2 hours ago

GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20 fare increase GPRTU to meet Transport Ministry today over proposed 20% fare increase

2 hours ago

EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists EC must be probed by an independent body over missing laptops – NDC insists

2 hours ago

Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe Mahama deserves credit for building 46 E-blocks – Peter Nortsu-Kotoe

2 hours ago

Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics Mahama will win survey as scanty, not properly done Bawumia team describes Global InfoAnalytics’ ‘Mahama will win’ survey as ‘scanty...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Im ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Mahama Election 2024: I’m ready to work with all for a landslide victory – Farouk Maham...

2 hours ago

Mahama is bitter over NPPs free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye Mahama is bitter over NPP’s free tablets initiative – Miracles Aboagye

2 hours ago

Ghanas cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kokofu Ghana’s cocoa risks possible ban over galamsey-induced contamination – Henry Kok...

Just in....
body-container-line