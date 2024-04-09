ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
09.04.2024 Social News

Eco Restore trains staff, 40 women on shea grafting

Eco Restore trains staff, 40 women on shea grafting
09.04.2024 LISTEN

Eco Restore, a Ghanaian landscape restoration firm, together with in-country expertise, has trained staff and 40 women working in their nurseries on shea grafting.

This is aimed at shortening the gestation period, the time taken to fruit, of planted shea trees.

This grafting work formed part of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) funded Ghana Shea Landscape Emission Reductions Project (GSLERP), implemented by the Forestry Commission of Ghana (FC) and the Global Shea Alliance (GSA) and the USAID funded Shea Sustainability Initiative (SSI), implemented by the GSA.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) is the GCF Accredited Entity overseeing management of the project. GSLERP seeks to enhance forest carbon stocks across Ghana's Northern Savanna Zone, by addressing the alarming deforestation and forest degradation challenges across the zone whilst promoting investment in the shea value chain and women empowerment. These trainings were implemented by Eco Restore Ltd. in collaboration with their private sector partner Bunge and the women’s cooperatives they source shea from.

A week-long training was held in Walewale where participants were taken through the grafting process, from root stock selection, identifying & harvesting of good scions, transport & care for scions, grafting of seedlings and seedling care after grafting.

Adam Osman Wumbei, Operations Manager of Eco Restore, speaking during the training, said the training does not just end in Walewale but will continue in communities where Eco Restore is working in, to make sure cooperatives under the GSLERP project are trained to champion grafting activities in their respective communities.

He said other methods of shea propagation will be considered in coming years to continue reducing the gestation of on-farm planted shea trees, whilst building capacity of staff and tree farmers, especially women who are more involved in the shea value chain.

Salifu Aminatu, Tibora cooperative lead and a nursery worker, Nakpaya said “We are happy with this training, it will help us get a lot of shea since our trees will take shorter period to fruit. The demand for shea is now high and we need more shea to pick.”

Source: Eco Restore

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Underage marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents – Child Rights Intl Underage marriage: Social Welfare to release minor to parents – Child Rights Int...

1 hour ago

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah I've been unfairly treated – Hajia Abibata reacts to NEC’s declaration of Alhaji...

1 hour ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye Mahama’s threat to review Free SHS causing trauma, mental health crisis for the ...

3 hours ago

Map of Djibouti. By Nalini LEPETIT-CHELLA, Herv BOUILLY AFP Shipwreck off Djibouti leaves 38 migrants dead

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairman for allegedly destroying their farmland Galamsey: Chiefs, residents of Atti-Morkwa District invoke curses on NDC chairma...

3 hours ago

NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Director NDC Activist reiterate concerns over Dr Omane Boamah's competency as Election Di...

3 hours ago

Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers Parks and Gardens to demolish illegal structures of encroachers

3 hours ago

Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president Mahama is a humble, listening leader – GUTA president

3 hours ago

Benso Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face Funny Face granted GHC120,000 bail

3 hours ago

GUTA president endorses Mahamas 24-Hour economy policy GUTA president endorses Mahama’s 24-Hour economy policy

Just in....
body-container-line