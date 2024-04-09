I've been unfairly treated – Hajia Abibata reacts to NEC’s declaration of Alhaji Farouk as NPP Yendi Parliamentary candidate

A New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate hopeful for the Yendi Constituency, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah has rejected the National Executive Committee’s declaration of Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama as the Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The decision was taken by NEC at the party’s meeting on Tuesday, April 9, and announced to the public accordingly.

“The National Executive Committee has confirmed Mr. Farouk Aliu Mahama as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the constituency,” part of a release by the NPP said.

In a press statement to react to the development, Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah expressed her displeasure, insisting that she has been treated unfairly.

She said although she disagrees with the decision, she accepts it in the interest of the party.

“I strongly disagree with this decision but in the supreme interest of the Party, the President of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Presidential Candidate of the party H. E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and all well-meaning members of our esteemed party, I respect the party’s decision.

“Let me state for the records that l was not treated fairly, and the Party did not follow the rule of natural Justice.

“That said, I remain thankful to the delegates and good people of Yendi for the massive support and love they showed me on the 27th of January 2024 parliamentary elections, which was unfortunately marred by infractions and electoral malpractices,” Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah said in her release.

Below is a copy of the release:

For Immediate Release

09/04/2024

I have noted with surprise and sadness the decision of the NEC of our Party to declare my opponent, Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Parliamentary Candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections for the Yendi Constituency.

I strongly disagree with this decision but in the supreme interest of the Party, the President of the Republic, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Presidential Candidate of the party H. E. Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, and all well-meaning members of our esteemed party, I respect the party’s decision.

Let me state for the records that l was not treated fairly, and the Party did not follow the rule of natural Justice.

That said, I remain thankful to the delegates and good people of Yendi for the massive support and love they showed me on the 27th of January 2024 parliamentary elections, which was unfortunately marred by infractions and electoral malpractices.

I urge my Campaign team members, supporters, and sympathizers to agree with the decision of the Party and together we wish the new candidate the best of luck in the 2024 elections.

I would avail myself for any task that would be assigned to me to ensure that the NPP wins both the Presidential and Parliamentary contest in the Yendi constituency during the 2024 elections.

I thank my family, my dedicated team, all my supporters, sympathizers, and all my well-wishers from the bottom of my heart and pledge not to do anything to undermine the party's interest.

Signed

Hajia Abibata Shanni Mahama Zakariah