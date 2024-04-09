Mahama’s threat to review Free SHS causing trauma, mental health crisis for the poor – Miracles Aboagye

Communications Director for the Bawumia campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has opined that John Dramani Mahama may cancel the Free Senior High School programme if he is voted president this year.

According to him, the constant reminder by the former President about his plan to review the programme is a cause of worry as it is causing trauma and mental health crises for the poor in the country.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the future of our youth is under attack and the perpetrator is our former president. We need to come together to call him out because he needs to stop attacking the youth and the future of our beloved country.

“The persistent attacks and the constant ridiculing of our students, teachers and youth is a cause for worry. His threat to review and possibly cancel the Free SHS Policy has become a scare to millions of parents across the country. It is causing trauma and mental health crisis for the poor who rely on this social safety net,” Miracles Aboagye said at a press conference.

In his address, the communications director of the campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed that John Dramani Mahama must cease such reckless commentary immediately and apologise to the millions of Free SHS Beneficiaries, their teachers, parents and families without delay.

He said it is important that Ghanaians reject the NDC in the 2024 General Election and choose the NPP, a party that has the future of the Ghanaian youth at heart.

“The NPP and its visionary leader has the education sector of this country at heart. The NPP, and our leader, the champion of digitalization, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are poised to render Ghana ready for the 4th industrial revolution, and this we shall achieve in the next NPP administration, to be led by Dr. Bawumia,” Miracles Aboagye said.

Read the full address by Miracles Aboagye below.

PRESS CONFERENCE BY THE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTORATE

OF THE BAWUMIA CAMPAIGN, ADDRESSED BY DENNIS MIRACLES ABOAGYE .

Good afternoon, friends from the Press and all of us here gathered; and a very warm good afternoon to our fellow Ghanaians watching and listening to us this afternoon from your homes and offices.

We have invited you this afternoon to have a very important, critical, and urgent conversation on the future of education in Ghana. The future of the Ghanaian youth rests on the quality of today’s education and for that matter, we cannot allow education to be bastardized by the politics of an incompetent Presidential candidate who failed as President.

The former President has consistently, over the years, attacked the intellectual ability of our brothers and sisters, and maligned the character of the teachers who strive day and night to impart knowledge and help position our siblings and friends for a brighter future.

This is a man who, despite being gifted with the reins of power, perpetrated the worst form of Governance over four solid years, showing shocking levels of incompetence and corruption. Today, he is perpetrating this wickedness on the students of SHS, graduates of SHS and by extension, parents of wards of SHS and their teachers.

WASSCE RESULTS

Since the implementation of the FREE SHS policy, there have been several attempts by the NDC and its failed leader to discredit the policy in many ways. This does not come as a surprise because even before the policy was implemented, John Mahama and his NDC downplayed and ridiculed the policy, saying it was not possible, because if it was, Nkrumah would have implemented it.

The NDC and their incompetent leader in particular, have not been able to conceal their disdain for the destiny changing Free SHS policy since it is believed to have contributed to his historic defeat in the 2016 and 2020 general elections. Perhaps, it is because the more people get educated, the more they do away with the NDC.

For us in the NPP and just as several fellow Ghanaians, we are not surprised and would normally ignore such reckless attacks on the millions of students, SHS teachers and parents.

However, the recent attacks on the credibility of the WASSCE results and the intelligence of the students as well as the efforts of their teachers and parents cannot be ignored. According to the failed former president, the recent WASSCE results released by WAEC were good because teachers connived with students to cheat in the examination. While this statement by the former president has reputational damage to our education globally, the blatant disrespect meted by the former president, who should know better, to the students, teachers and parents who sacrificed and contributed to the outstanding performance of the students must be condemned in no uncertain terms.

It is worthy to note that ever since the former president made this unfortunate comment, various organizations including the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and parents have condemned him and asked him to provide evidence to his claims, which he has failed to do (as obviously there is no evidence to that effect).

For the purposes of context, allegations of examination malpractices are not new. What happens is that every year, WAEC institutes measures to curb malpractices and expose people who plan to cheat in such examinations for prosecution. For instance, in April 2016 under the watch of the former president, WASSCE papers leaked on various social media platforms before the examinations were taken but the papers were not cancelled neither was the examination rescheduled.

Yet, the WASSCE results WAEC published in that year were considered to be good by the former president. In response to the consistent leakage of both BECE and WASSCE examination papers, this is what the former president said during his era ‘The Council [WAEC] is an independent international body and so government cannot interfere in its operational affairs. But the government wishes to call on the West African Exams Council to put its house in order. It is most discouraging when students have prepared assiduously for three solid years only to be confronted with incidences of exam leakages”. (https://citifmonline.com/2016/04/put-your-housein-order-mahama-tells-waec-over-exam-leaks/)

However, what cannot be underestimated is the intelligence of the SHS students who sit for WASSCE examination. Their efforts and sacrifices cannot be watered down because of the parochial political interest of a former President who was given an opportunity after becoming a vice President and yet had no transformational plan for the Senior High Schools. The quality of students produced in Ghana is not only assessed by WASSCE results, though very important. Students from Ghana who are beneficiaries of the Free SHS policy have participated in complex international competitions and have emerged winners. Prempeh College in 2023 won two world titles in the 2023 Robofest held in the USA after beating their contenders from USA and Mexico. In 2020, the same Prempeh College won the same competition beating students from Canada, Hong Kong, South Korea and USA. (Show Pictures of Prempeh College Students with the trophy)

Today my beloved Mamfe Girls Senior High school compete in the world Robotics and coding competitions and conquer the world. These young Girls who come from different backgrounds and across this country, the poor and the rich all together pursuing their dreams and childhood fantasies without barriers and with an educational system that prepares them to compete with their colleagues anywhere in the world. These are not rhetorics but things that are happening in Ghana as we speak.

Again, we are all witnesses to the sterling performance and sheer brilliance these students exhibit during the National Science and Maths quiz in Ghana. We have also been aware of the exploits of students from Afia Kobi Ampem Girls SHS who are modelling flying aeroplanes, and the achievements of other SHS in Ghana. The performance of these students in WASSCE therefore do not come as a surprise to parents, guardians and well wishers who monitor what the children have been doing in school with the assistance of their teachers.

You remember the young Thomas Amoani, who had 8As in the WASSCE. Yes, the young boy from Adeiso Presby SHS who had been left without hope and was stuck with subsistence farming, was spotted and given a scholarship by government to study in Brunei University in the UK. He is a graduate of Free SHS with a sterling performance in the WASSCE and he is currently one of the Best performing students in his class in the UK. How is a boy who cheated to get such results still topping in a top university in the world?

Across the world today, many more young Ghanaians are lifting the flag of Ghana high and doing amazing things academically.

The least one can do in this situation is to appreciate the efforts and sacrifices of these students, their teachers and parents, if not commend government for its effort in providing the necessary conditions and resources for teaching and learning to happen.

A total disrespect from no other person than a former president should not be countenanced. If he cannot appreciate the consistent efforts of students and teachers from schools like Keta SHS, St. James Seminary, Prempeh, College, PRESECLegon, Methodist Girls, Wesley Girls’ SHS, he should not insult their intelligence and sacrifices.

1 STUDENT 1 TABLET POLICY

Till this moment, the entire country is in shock as to how the incompetent and corrupt former President could unashamedly attempt to denigrate the provision of tablets for Senior high school students, that one tool which would quicken the transformation process of our senior high school education to the digital era.

For someone who has been a gracious beneficiary of the Ghanaian education system in the past, it is problematic to find the failed former President set his eyes and heart of bitterness against young Ghanaians as they benefit from the revolutionized Education System.

The roll-out of the 1 Student 1 Tablet Policy may have been hard to take for the NDC because they failed to deliver it when they promised during the 2016 State Of the Nation Address (SONA), but it is certainly welcome news for all Ghanaians especially our students in the Senior High Schools (Show video of mahama promising and attacking tablets)

Prior to the distribution when His Excellency the visionary flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia announced the policy in 2023, the NDC in their usual impossibility character and posture came out to ridicule it, hoping it will never come to reality but on the heels of the hard-working Bawumia, the policy was launched and distribution has started just this March 2024 . These tablets come in to provide textbooks, past questions, lesson videos and other educational resources to help teaching and learning and also greatly save cost for all.

The Hypocrisy

It’s rather unfortunate that the failed former President and the NDC will in a fullblown hypocritical parade come to display their bitterness towards the policy and its beneficiaries. The incompetent former President in 2016 promised a roll-out of distribution of tablets across the country. After woefully failing to implement this promise, he comes to question the priority of this government in distributing tablets to Free SHS beneficiaries. If this is not double standard and hypocrisy, then what is it?

Further checks also reveal that the NDC led by same failed former President on page

70 of their 2020 Manifesto also promised to distribute tablets to all SHS students should they win power, so it is baffling how same former President labels distribution of tablets to Free SHS beneficiaries as misplaced and a bribe for vote. If this is not hypocrisy and double standards, then what is it?

It is utterly ridiculous for a former President whose regime struggled to provide “common chalk” and had the former Second Lady burst out to tell Ghanaian teachers and schools that their government was not going to provide any chalks if teachers cannot buy it themselves, to promise tablets in 2016. This same incompetent former President talks about misplaced priority at a time when schools are transitioning into Smart boards, if this is not hypocrisy and double standards, then what is it?

The former President should boldly tell Ghanaians which of his children did not have a tablet or laptop when they were in Senior High schools, or he believes they are better than the rest of the Ghanaian children?

Gradually, the lid is falling off, and the country is becoming glaringly aware of the credibility deficit of the failed former President. What is more worrying is the sheer bitterness and attacks on Free SHS beneficiaries for apparently no reason. The Former President needs to do away with his bitterness against the beneficiaries of the Free SHS because they cannot be blamed for his failure as President nor the two occasions Ghanaians have rejected him at the polls.

OUR EDUCATION STORY

THE TRANSFORMATION AGENDA

We are particularly happy that, since our assumption of office in 2017, one sector that has been given utmost priority for nearly seven (7) years is education, and it is for good reason. Indeed, education is a subject that is unavoidable, whatever else one is talking about, be it health, agriculture, ICT, industrialisation, housing or security.

It is imperative of a nation aiming to transform itself into a modern productive player in the global market to get its educational policies right. There is no part of Ghana or segment of our society that does not recognize the importance of education. We have all accepted that education is the best route to moving out of poverty. This is because the nations that have made rapid progress around the world have all put education at the heart of their development.

It is for this reason that, systematically and deliberately this government has been working to transform the various levels in our education sector looking at both the soft and hard issues. We are not only building classrooms and schools, but we have also been looking at all facets of our education.

KG

In our kindergarten schools, we are heavily investing in our teachers, equipping them with modern methodologies tailored for early childhood development. We have provided age-appropriate learning materials, play equipment, and resources for interactive and engaging learning experiences.

Through GETFUND, we are executing one thousand, two hundred and seventy (1,270) infrastructural interventions, setting new standards for early childhood education.

These schools boast cutting-edge technology, including smart boards, to enhance interactive learning experiences. We are pleased to report that a substantial number of these projects are nearing completion, and, they will be fully operational by end of year. (slide Kwabenya Pictures and videos)

Let the NDC show us the number of KGs they built and with the kind of transformation we are seeing today. This is what we are building, they should show us what they built so we can put side by side for the Ghanaian people to make an informed choice.

PRIMARY

In our primary schools, Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration has focused a substantial number of its interventions on empowering our teachers, through extensive training and capacity building. We have ensured the consistent provision of learning materials and embarked on targeted infrastructure upgrades to create conducive learning environments. The implementation of National Standardized Tests for Primary 2 and Primary 4 pupils is a pivotal step towards assessing and improving learning outcomes. It is gratifying to reiterate that proficiency in reading for Primary 2 students has seen a significant improvement, from two percent (2%) in 2015 to thirty-eight percent (38%) in 2022.

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Our focus has been to strengthen the lower secondary level of education. Eleven (11) model schools are currently under construction, each designed with modern amenities to provide an optimal learning environment. (show JHS model structure)

The Ghana National Digital Literacy Project (NDLP) is ensuring that every student is equipped to thrive in the global digital economy. The heart of this endeavour lies in our primary schools, where the foundation of learning is laid. Phase I focuses on establishing SMART LABs in seven hundred (700) public schools across the nation. These labs are equipped with a suite of tools, including tablets for students, content access points, projectors, robotics kits for STEM education, and essential storage and charging units. (show the labs)

Additionally, our commitment to inclusivity shines through, as we provide two hundred and twenty-six (226) laptops and Braille embossers to cater to the unique needs of special learners in our Special Needs Schools.

I am pleased to announce that the project has successfully delivered Smart Lab hardware to some four hundred and eighty-five (485) schools across all sixteen (16) regions of Ghana. This great achievement ensures that the technological infrastructure is firmly in place to facilitate digital learning. The goal of the AkufoAddo/Bawumia administration is to establish a SMART LAB in each of the twentyseven thousand and sixty-four (27,064) schools across Ghana, accompanied by comprehensive training for two teachers per school.

TVET

Ladies and gentlemen, Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) has seen a comprehensive modernization and expansion drive. New state-of-the-art facilities are under construction, whilst existing ones are undergoing renovation and upgrading. The Dual TVET Method, combining classroom learning with practical, on-the-job training, is revolutionizing skills development in the country, ensuring learners are well-prepared for their chosen fields. (show the TVET labs)

A comprehensive review of TVET curricula has also been undertaken to align them with current industry demands and emerging technologies. This process involved collaboration with industry stakeholders to identify the skills and competencies needed for a rapidly evolving job market. The revised curricula aim to equip students with practical, job-ready skills that are in high demand.

Today, TVET Education has also been made free and this has seen a major leap in the enrolment. Indeed, according to the Ghana TVET report published by the Commission for TVET in 2022, total enrolment in Government TVET institutions from year one to year three stood at 41,696 in 2016, however, by 2020, the data showed we had increased to 100,086 students.

With this new enrolment, the total number of enrolments in Government TVET institutions stands at well over 157,681.

Since the Akufo-Addo Government took office in 2017, we have invested over Ghs6.7billion ($500m). This excludes the cost of Free TVET education. This is the greatest investment in TVET by any Government since Independence.

STEM

STEM education has become the cornerstone of progress and innovation in our modern world. It equips our youth with the critical skills needed to navigate an increasingly technology-driven global landscape. Our efforts in the past 7years has been to position Ghana as a leader in STEM education and innovation on the African continent. The percentage of General Science students in our schools has been some twelve percent (12%) for some time. I am happy to state that the percentage, has risen to some fifteen percent (15%) in 2023, and it is expected to increase even further to some twenty-four percent (24%) in 2024.

Government is creating a STEM pipeline to increase STEM enrolment at tertiary education level, through pre-engineering programmes. The pre-engineering programme has been introduced to target Senior High School Graduates in General Arts, Visual Arts and Business. The one-year pre-university programme, launched in February 2022, has admitted its second cohort of students. The objective is to increase the talent pool from which engineers can be selected to ensure the number of engineering graduates, that is First degree and Higher National Diploma, increases from the current six thousand, five hundred (6,500) to thirty thousand (30,000) by 2030.

At the senior high school level, increasing enrolment in STEM has been made possible by operationalizing four (4) newly constructed STEM Model Schools, and converting three (3) existing schools into STEM Model Schools. The Ghana STEM Academy Schools are Abomosu STEM Academy, Awaso STEM Academy, Kpasenkpe STEM Academy, Bosomtwi Girls STEM Academy, Bosomtwi STEM Academy, Accra High School STEM Centre, and Koase Secondary Technical School. These schools have been equipped with state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms, dormitories, assembly halls, dining halls and conducive environments to foster teaching and learning. There are some two thousand, four hundred (2,400) students enrolled to study General Science and STEM in the seven (7) schools.

Government has completed the construction of ten (10) regional STEM centers to train a complete STEM pipeline from primary through JHS to SHS. The Accra High School STEM Centre is operational, and it receives some two hundred and fifty (250) students every day, who undertake training in robotics, 3D printing, coding, physics, chemistry and biology for JHS and SHS students who are in the Greater Accra Region. Six (6) other centres, which are at ninety percent (90%) complete, are located at Mfantsipim School, Fijai SHS, Koforidua SHS, Jinijini SHS, Ahafoman SHS and Abuakwa SHS, whilst the rest, namely Mawuko SHS, Sefwi Wiawso SHS and Atebubu SHS are between thirty to fifty percent complete. We have also embarked on the retooling of science laboratories (Physics, Chemistry, and Biology) of one hundred and eighty (180) selected Senior High Schools.

(show the STEM Schools)

Our commitment to the growth of the creative arts industry is also evident through the ongoing construction of the very first Senior High School in Ghana dedicated solely to the industry, in Kwadaso, in the Ashanti Region. It is currently seventy percent (70%) complete, and ready to admit first year students. For us in the NPP, there could be no more fitting place for the siting of the first of many of such edifices than the ancient, vibrant city of Kumasi, famed for its rich pedigree of culture, music, dance, folklore, and drama. (show the image of Kwadaso Arts )

Government intends to construct more of such schools across the country, so that young people, from every nook and cranny, can gain access to this kind of specialized education to improve and hone their skills in the creative arts

FREE SHS

The failed, corrupt, and incompetent former President has already given a clear indication that, he will not spend on Senior High Schools as much as the Nana Akufo-Addo Government is spending on Free SHS. His priorities are different and that is fine. This explains his consistent and persistent attack on one of the biggest and most impactful social intervention policies this country has seen since our independence. Free SHS Policy in terms of its impact is either first or second to just the National Health Insurance scheme both introduced by the New Patriotic Party.

The 1st NPP Government under President Kufour opened up access at the Primary and Junior High Schools, introduced a lot of reforms, made Free compulsory Universal Basic Education a reality, brought innovations like School Feeding Program and several transformations to our basic education at the time, which truly allowed the poor in our society to dream of formal education. This led to a surge in the enrolment numbers at the basic level.

Nana Akufo-Addo saw the vision Kufour had and knew something had to be done at the Senior High schools to receive these large numbers coming from the JHS. It was always coming and it was right in our face. That is why as far back as 2008, Nana Addo started talking about Free Senior High School Education. His principle and understanding was simple and based on facts: if the person is poor at the Basic level and needed help to enrol for Primary and JHS, then the same person will need help to pursue Senior High school education. His Philosophy is that, no child should be left behind because of money in the pursuit of education. It is the surest way to allow every child to dream and aspire to be great.

It's quite evident that the recent barrage of attacks on the Free SHS Policy and its beneficiaries, the Akufo-Addo graduates, by the NDC's perennial flagbearer, is steeped in nothing but sheer envy, bitterness, and hatred towards these promising young Ghanaians.

Back in the days when the NPP's flagbearer was championing the cause for free SHS, the NDC was staunchly opposed to it, casting doubts on its feasibility and effectiveness. They even went as far as launching about 40 TV ads against the Free SHS policy and labeled it as “all lie be lie" promise. However, the successful implementation of the Free SHS policy in 2017 has brought about monumental changes and advancements in our secondary education system. (Play the free education 419 vidoe and all lie be lie videos)

The significance of the Free SHS policy cannot be downplayed. It has not only opened doors of opportunity for countless young Ghanaians but has also leveled the playing field, allowing every child to dream big and achieve their fullest potential. It's a testament to the government's commitment to investing in the future of our nation and ensuring that no child is left behind. The Free SHS policy has significantly increased access to secondary education for Ghanaian students, particularly those from low-income families. By removing financial barriers, more students have been able to enroll and complete their secondary education, thereby reducing the dropout rate and improving overall educational attainment levels.

The government has since the implementation of Free SHS made efforts to address the challenges in our secondary education sector that have been exposed by the implementation of the policy such as the inadequate distribution of Infrastructure in senior high schools in the country. Through this policy, the government has significantly expanded infrastructure in secondary institutions nationwide, ensuring that every Ghanaian child has access to quality education, regardless of their socioeconomic background or location. Today, near 80% of Senior High schools have been provided with the needed infrastructure and have their enrollment numbers doubled. This includes the construction of new classrooms, dormitories, libraries, laboratories, and other facilities to accommodate the increased student population and enhance the learning environment. (show Okuapemman School Classroom Block)

Since the implementation of the Free SHS policy, there has been a noticeable improvement in academic performance among students. With access to quality education and support from teachers, many students have excelled academically, achieving high scores in examinations such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE). Students who benefited from the government’s Free SHS policy are excelling in their post-secondary education in reputable International Universities whereas other products are receiving top sub-regional awards and honors.

The success of Free SHS policy is a threat to the NDC and their perennial flag-bearer who believes Ghanaians have short memories. Ghanaians do not have short memories as he has always assumed. Ghanaians remember how students were sacked from class due to the inability of their parents to pay their fees. Ghanaians remember how students were chased out of examination centers due to fees owed the schools. Ghanaians remember how students’ results were blocked because they owed schools before completing.

This is a Policy that a lot of Ghanaians today are scratching their heads and wondering what the fate will be Post-Nana Akufo Addo Presidency. And that is why Dr. Bawumia is not resting nor sleeping but combing every corner of this country to ensure he becomes president to protect this gain and enhance it to the benefit of all. With the former President, we are not sure of the fate of free SHS because he doesn’t believe in it but with Dr. Bawumia, we have complete belief that, our cherished, life changing Free SHS will be protected.

SCHOLARSHIP

Whiles at it, Government has put in place an efficient and functional scholarship scheme through the Scholarship Secretariat. A Secretariat which was almost collapsed under the former President.

Local Scholarship

2017 – 2023 – 152, 283 beneficiaries

Foreign Scholarship

2017 – 2023 10,157 beneficiaries

This is an unprecedented award of scholarship by any government in the 4th republic.

A critical component of this scholarship scheme is the decentralization of the application process, where applicants apply and go through all the screening processes at the local level and the award decision is also made at the local level.

It is Important to note that, the interview panel responsible for shortlisting beneficiaries of the local scholarships includes the District chief executive, rep of Assembly members, rep of the traditional authority in the area and other key local stakeholders. This has led to the hitherto mysterious government scholarship now becoming accessible to over 150,000 beneficiaries across the 261MMDAs.

Dr. Bawumia Vision on Education

The NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision on education is one to build Ghana and leverage on technology, data and systems for inclusive education. Under the Presidency of the visionary Dr. Bawumia God willing, in 2025, there will be an enhanced focus on TVET education.

⇒ Dr. Bawumia will support and facilitate the establishment of a National Open University Ghana in collaboration with the private sector and with a focus on technical, vocational skills and ICT.

⇒ In preparing the Ghanaian Child for the 4th industrial revolution workplace, the NPP Presidential Candidate, Dr Bawumia will enhance the repositioning of the education system towards STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths), Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and vocational skills to cope with demands of the 4th Industrial Revolution and Job creation.

⇒ Again, in the light of the new path in IT, the Presidency of Dr. Bawumia, Godwilling 2025, would also make coding and robotics standard in Senior High Schools. The foundation has been laid with the ongoing provision of tablets to SHS students.

⇒ Dr. Bawumia will also implement one student one laptop policy for Tertiary students through the provision of zero interest loan with a 70% discount on the cost of the laptops [payable over 4 years] for Tertiary students.

⇒ Dr. Bawumia's government will also focus on special needs education. To start with, he will recruit 1,000 special education teachers and retrain teachers on how to work with special needs students.

⇒ Under Visionary Dr. Bawumia, we will train more speech and language therapists and occupational and behavioural therapists to take care of the vulnerable in social and special needs.

⇒ Bawumia's government will expand infrastructure at medical schools as well as the Ghana School of Law to facilitate an increase in admissions for students for medical and legal studies.

⇒ Under the competent Dr. Bawumia, Free SHS would not be cancelled, contrary to the intentions of the NDC’s incompetent leader who has pledged to cancel it in the unlikely event he is elected). Dr. Bawumia’s presidency shall maintain and enhance FREE SHS.

CONCLUSION

Fellow Ghanaians, the future of our youth is under attack and the perpetrator is our former president. We need to come together to call him out because he needs to stop attacking the youth and the future of our beloved country.

The persistent attacks and the constant ridiculing of our students, teachers and youth is a cause for worry. His threat to review and possibly cancel the Free SHS Policy has become a scare to the millions of parents across the country. It is causing trauma and mental health crisis for the poor who rely on this social safety net.

He must cease from such reckless commentary immediately and apologise to the millions of Free SHS Beneficiaries, their teachers, parents and families without delay.

Friends from the media, the NPP has the future of the Ghanaian youth at heart. The NPP and its visionary leader has the education sector of this country at heart. The NPP, and our leader, the champion of digitalization, His Excellency Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, are poised to render Ghana ready for the 4th industrial revolution, and this we shall achieve in the next NPP administration (to be led by Dr. Bawumia). We thank you for your attention.