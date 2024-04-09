Dr Adutwum marks 60th birthday with school children

The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has urged students to take advantage of the various interventions being implemented by the government to sharpen their skills and knowledge.

He explained that such a move would go a long way to prepare them and also help them adapt to the rapidly changing job market requirement so they could be employed or cope with the trend.

Dr Adutwum was addressing a section of school children from three basic schools namely the St. Benedict Basic, St Barnabas Basic and Calvary Methodist Basic Schools all in Accra.

The school children were at the Education Ministry to join the Minister and his staff to celebrate his 60th birthday held on Tuesday.

The schoolchildren joined the Minister to have a buffet lunch as part of activities marking his birthday.

In attendance at the party were the Director General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr Eric Nkansah, Mr David Prah, Deputy Director General, of Ghana TVET Service, Mrs Mamle Andrews, and Chief Director at the Education Ministry and other Directors at the Ministry as well as other well-wishers.

The Education Minister mentioned STEM education, one student, one tablet, introduction of robotics and pre-engineering, construction of 21st century Junior High Schools and the revamping of TVET institutions among others as some of the new interventions that have been introduced by the government to promote education in the country.

Dr Adutwum again appealed to the children not to let the huge investment being made in the education sector by the government and other stakeholders go waste by studying hard.

The Deputy Education Minister in charge of general education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, used the occasion to commend Dr Adutwum for his desire to ensure that the nation’s education is transformed for the good of the nation.

He stated that the leadership style, innovations and vision of Dr Adutwum were unmatched and worth emulating.

Rev. Fordjour on behalf of the staff of the Ministry wished the Minister a longer life and prosperity.

The Deputy Minister pledged to continue supporting the Dr Adutwum towards the transformation of the nation’s economy through education.