We won't come out of ‘dumsor’ crisis anytime soon unless gov’t addresses financial issues – Edward Bawa

We won't come out of dumsor crisis anytime soon unless govt addresses financial issues – Edward Bawa
The Member of Parliament (MP) for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa has urged the government to deliberately commit resources to address the financial challenges facing the power sector.

According to him, this must be done or the country will continue to experience persistent, irregular, and unpredictable electric power outages, otherwise known as ‘dumsor’.

"I think that we are not coming out of this crisis soon because it is an issue of finance and unless the government deliberately look for money to solve this problem, it is not going anywhere.

“There are a number of generating plants are capital-intensive projects and they all have insurance policies and as part of their insurance policies usually have scheduled maintenance and should they not do it, what then happens is that if any mishap occurs, the policies do not cover it," Edward Bawa said in an interview with Joy FM.

The country recently experienced power outages that many termed the return of ‘dumsor’.

The Bongo MP insists that the failure of the Electricity Company of Ghana to issue a load-shedding timetable is the consequence of the consistent total blackout that the country has experienced in recent times.

