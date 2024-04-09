ModernGhana logo
09.04.2024 Social News

Nine Police Officers crash during operation in Nandom

Nine police personnel sustained various degrees of injury during an operation in Nandom, Upper West Region, when their Service vehicle they were on board had accident on the Nandom-Hamile highway.

They are: Chief Inspector Fatawu Jangu, Constable Sandra Abdul-Rahman, Constable Rose Amu, General Constables: Felix Amponsah, Emmanuel Asare, Emmanuel Oppong, Christian Antwi as well as Ezra Kwaku Lamedeku.

The injured officers are responding to treatment at Nandom, a news brief has said.

It said the team, on April 5, 2024, at about 0800 hours, had responded to a distress call that a group from Dagaaba/Sissala conflict in Lambussie intended to block the road from Fielmor to Piina to prevent its opponents from attending markets in the two towns.

The Police vehicle driven by the Chief Inspector, left for Lambussie through Piina, Suke and Bugnuo on the Piina-Fermor Road on patrols to check and prevent the road blockade.

The brief said when the team found out that the information was untrue, it was returning when at Bu near Nandom on the Nandom-Hamile Highway, their vehicle got involved in the accident.

The accident vehicle has been towed to the Nandom Police station.

GNA

