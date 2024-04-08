ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Online Pollsters In The 2024 Elections; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Has Always Proved Them Wrong

The NDC Fictional Crown As Winners, interesting Times Ahead
By ZAKARI GUA jnr
Article Online Pollsters In The 2024 Elections; Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Has Always Proved Them Wrong
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

As we stand at the precipice of yet another electoral season, the allure of online polls and their purported predictive power has once again captured our attention. However, let us not forget the sage lessons of history, particularly when it comes to the estimations of our esteemed leader, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the realm of online polls, Dr. Bawumia has consistently defied the odds, emerging victorious despite the skeptics' predictions. His ability to connect with the grassroots, understand the pulse of the nation, and translate that into tangible results at the ballot box has time and again confounded the virtual prognosticators.

While online pollstars may wield their algorithms and data with confidence, they often overlook the nuanced intricacies of our political landscape. The true essence of democracy lies not in the digits on a screen but in the hearts and minds of the electorate, whose voices cannot be fully encapsulated in the digital realm.

Let us, therefore, approach the 2024 elections with a tempered skepticism towards the allure of online polls and a renewed faith in the power of our democratic processes. Let us heed the lessons of the past and recognize that true leadership transcends the confines of virtual metrics.

In Dr. Bawumia, we have a leader who has consistently defied the odds and proven that the will of the people cannot be accurately captured by online surveys alone. As we embark on this journey towards shaping our nation's future, let us remember that the true measure of our democracy lies not in the predictions of pollsters but in the choices we make as a united and informed citizenry.

With faith in our democratic ideals and a steadfast commitment to our shared vision for a better tomorrow, let us march forward into the 2024 elections with confidence, knowing that the voice of the people will ultimately prevail.

ZAKARI GUA jnr
0244443056

Top Stories

46 minutes ago

NPA addresses ACEPs concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstream petroleum sector NPA addresses ACEP’s concern on the introduction of price floors for the downstr...

46 minutes ago

Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting GHS25,000 Serwaa Amihere sues Henry Fitz, 2 others for leaking sex video after collecting ...

2 hours ago

Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation Mine workers union to stage five-day protest to demand mining lease revocation

2 hours ago

Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals Resigning as Majority Leader was the best decision – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals

2 hours ago

Many banks may struggle due to BoGs new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report Many banks may struggle due to BoG’s new Cash Reserve Ratio – Report

2 hours ago

I didnt refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor I didn’t refer to Minority MPs as hooligans – BoG Governor

2 hours ago

High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary High Court upholds suspension of Janet Nabla as PNC general secretary

2 hours ago

UWR: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan UW/R: Over 600 people rely on one borehole at Bilan 

2 hours ago

We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE We're tired of gov't promises - Institutional suppliers as they picket MoE

3 hours ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

Just in....
body-container-line