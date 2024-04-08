ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mortar fire kills three Tanzanian soldiers in DR Congo

By AFP
Congo The Southern African Development Community SADC force deployed in DR Congo includes troops from regional military heavyweight South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi. By Aubin Mukoni AFPFile
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The Southern African Development Community (SADC) force deployed in DR Congo includes troops from regional military heavyweight South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi. By Aubin Mukoni (AFP/File)

Mortar fire in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has killed three Tanzanian soldiers who were part of a southern Africa force deployed to help government troops battling M23 rebels.

The regional force sent soldiers to North Kivu province in December to help Kinshasa regain ground from the M23 militia in the lawless east.

The force includes soldiers from regional military heavyweight South Africa, Tanzania and Malawi.

"This unfortunate incident happened after a hostile mortar round had fallen near the camp they were staying," the 10-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) said in a statement.

It gave no further details about the incident.

A soldier from South Africa has also died in hospital while being treated for health problems, it added.

After several years of dormancy, the mostly-Tutsi M23 (March 23 Movement) group took up arms again in late 2021 and has seized vast swathes of North Kivu province.

The region has been wracked by violence in the decades since regional wars in the 1990s.

The DRC, the UN and Western countries accuse Rwanda of supporting the rebels in a bid to control the region's vast mineral resources, an allegation Kigali denies.

The force suffered its first losses in mid-February when two South African soldiers were killed by mortars near the provincial capital, Goma.

The force was to take over from an East African peacekeeping force, whose mandate was ended by Kinshasa which accused it of colluding with the rebels instead of fighting them.

The UN mission in Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) is also being being wound down.

The 15,000 UN troops deployed in the vast central African country started to leave in February at the request of the Kinshasa government, which considers them ineffective.

The withdrawal is due to be completed by the end of the year.

According to an internal UN document seen by AFP, M23 rebels have made new gains in the east after Indian UN troops abandoned positions near Goma.

MONUSCO said in a note to staff that "the current security situation is becoming increasingly volatile as M23 has reached the northern outskirts of Sake."

Sake is about 25 kilometres (15 miles) from Goma, where the population has doubled to two million as refugees flee the advance of the rebel group.

Residents said that M23 and Congolese forces exchanged artillery fire throughout the weekend around Sake and the western outskirts of Goma.

Top Stories

49 minutes ago

2024 elections: 74 voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading with 54.3 — Poll 2024 elections: ‘74% voters have made their choices already with Mahama leading ...

49 minutes ago

Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loans Nigeria's central bank bans use of foreign currency as collateral for Naira loan...

49 minutes ago

Dumsor: The lights will stay on — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians Dumsor: ‘The lights will stay on’ — ECG Boss assures Ghanaians

3 hours ago

Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court orders — Report Demolished houses at Adjiringanor not ordered by Second Lady's family but court ...

3 hours ago

Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of secret 3 hours meeting Alleged sale of TOR to Sentuo: ASEPA invokes RTI, demands details of ‘secret’ 3 ...

3 hours ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison You can be prosecuted if you suddenly acquire unexplained wealth – BoG warn Ghan...

3 hours ago

April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to 1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank April 8: Cedi sells at GHS13.47 to $1, GHS12.92 on BoG interbank

6 hours ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at ...

7 hours ago

Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra  

7 hours ago

Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26 price increase Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26% price increase 

Just in....
body-container-line