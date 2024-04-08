Volunteers for 13th African Games to receive GH₵1,200

The Local Organizing Committee of the 13th African Games has confirmed that volunteers for the tournament will receive cash sums amounting to GH₵1,200 and GH₵1,000 for their services.

According to the statement, the total payment is GH₵1200, with GH₵1,000 allocated as incentives for volunteering and GH₵200 designated for transportation.

However, before this announcement, some volunteers had already received GH₵200, earmarked as their transportation fee to return home after the conclusion of the tournament.

Volunteers are required to provide the necessary proof to claim the benefits owed to them, as outlined in the statement signed by the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare.

The decision to provide this compensation was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication and significant contributions to the success of the Games.

This payment initiative arose following a dispute between volunteers and officials after the tournament.

Allegations were made that officials had withheld their allowances of GH₵2,000 each, in addition to their promised transport fare of GH₵500 each.

The conflict escalated to the extent that volunteers were reportedly ejected from their accommodation on the day they expected to receive their funds.

Subsequently, some volunteers were provided with H₵200 as their transportation fee following the altercation.

—citinewsroom