ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Volunteers for 13th African Games to receive GH₵1,200

Social News Volunteers for 13th African Games to receive GH1,200
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Local Organizing Committee of the 13th African Games has confirmed that volunteers for the tournament will receive cash sums amounting to GH₵1,200 and GH₵1,000 for their services.

According to the statement, the total payment is GH₵1200, with GH₵1,000 allocated as incentives for volunteering and GH₵200 designated for transportation.

However, before this announcement, some volunteers had already received GH₵200, earmarked as their transportation fee to return home after the conclusion of the tournament.

Volunteers are required to provide the necessary proof to claim the benefits owed to them, as outlined in the statement signed by the Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare.

The decision to provide this compensation was made in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, as a gesture of appreciation for their dedication and significant contributions to the success of the Games.

This payment initiative arose following a dispute between volunteers and officials after the tournament.

Allegations were made that officials had withheld their allowances of GH₵2,000 each, in addition to their promised transport fare of GH₵500 each.

The conflict escalated to the extent that volunteers were reportedly ejected from their accommodation on the day they expected to receive their funds.

Subsequently, some volunteers were provided with H₵200 as their transportation fee following the altercation.

—citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Kwame Obeng Asare, alias A Plus Anti-gay bill: Akufo-Addo will never sign the bill; NDC will also give excuses w...

2 hours ago

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary, Samuel Koku Anyidoholeft and NDC National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi ‘NDC provided textbooks before laptops unlike NPP’ — Sammy Gyamfi fires back at ...

2 hours ago

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC “Schools under trees”: Stop debating the number NDC moved and tell us what you'v...

2 hours ago

Asem STEM project progressing steadily Asem STEM project progressing steadily

3 hours ago

Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra Cyclist embarks on journey from Bolga to Accra  

3 hours ago

Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26 price increase Cocoa farmers unhappy with 58.26% price increase 

3 hours ago

Dumsor: Parliaments Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable Dumsor: Parliament’s Mines and Energy committee orders ECG to publish timetable

3 hours ago

Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to government Aggrieved Customers of Gold Coast Fund Management issue June 30 ultimatum to gov...

3 hours ago

ChaLoG backs Mahamas promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry ChaLoG backs Mahama’s promise to dissolve Sanitation Ministry

3 hours ago

Medical Laboratory Workers Union to protest over poor conditions of service Medical Laboratory Workers’ Union to protest over poor conditions of service

Just in....
body-container-line