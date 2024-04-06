Krachi West morgue poses health risk due to dumsor — Oti Regional Health Director

06.04.2024 LISTEN

The erratic power crisis being experienced in the country is not only affecting homes and businesses but also the dead bodies in some mortuaries in the Oti Region.

Decaying bodies at Krachi West Municipal Hospital mortuary in the area are putting the health of residents and community members at risk.

Dr Osei Kuffour Affreh, the Oti Regional Director of Health Service told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that corpses stored in the mortuary were decomposing due to lack of electricity to power the refrigerators.

He said management of the facility had petitioned Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Krachi-Wura, Mr Patrick Bulator, the new Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and the Regional Health Directorate over the development.

He explained that the hospital was now compelled to ration power because it was costing authorities more to keep the generators on.

Dr Affreh lamented the effect of the power outage in Krachi West, which was negatively affecting the quality of health services rendered in the Municipality.

He told the GNA that the hospital in the Municipality with low outage spend over GHC 60,000 every week to provide emergency and theater services, admissions, keeping blood, vaccines and keeping refrigerators running.

The Regional Health Director lamented that because of the power outages, most of the hospital equipment and machines have been damaged and called on CRIDCO and other authorities to address the power situation to avoid further decline of the situation.

