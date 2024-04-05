Kidnapping of Legon PRESEC student staged to extort money from his parents to travel abroad – Police investigations reveal

The Ghana Police Service has issued a press release disclosing the motive behind the staging of the kidnapping of a student of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC), Legon, Accra.

News of the alleged kidnapping of the Legon PRESEC student caused fear and panic this week after it was reported in the media.

Through an intelligence-led Police investigation, the security service has today announced that it has arrested six persons including four juveniles who are all students of Presbyterian Boys Senior High School, Legon, Accra, behind the staging of the kidnapping incident.

It said investigations revealed that the kidnapping was staged to help one of the juvenile students extort money from his parents to enable him to travel abroad.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the juveniles, in an attempt to extort money from his parents to enable him travel abroad, conspired with the others to stage the kidnapping incident. In the process, they demanded an amount of Three Hundred and Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢ 340,000.00) as ransom from the alleged victim's parents,” part of the release from the Ghana Police Service revealed.

The release signed by Director of Public Affairs, ACP Grace Ansah-Akrofi said the suspects succeeded in collecting GHS20,000 of the total amount of GHS340,000 demanded as ransom money.

The two (2) adults among the six suspects arrested are Isaac Kissi Adjei alias Kofi Black and Courage Teiko alias Timmy.

Meanwhile, the identities of the juveniles have been withheld and their parents and guardians have been duly informed in line with best practices as investigations into the incident continue.