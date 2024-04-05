AOMC new Industry Coordinator pays working visit to IBM Petroleum

Dr. Riverson Oppong, newly appointed Chief Executive Officer and Industry Coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC) has paid a working visit to IBM Petroleum Limited as part of a broad initiative to engage industry players.

Dr. Oppong, accompanied by Ms Akua Benewaa, Membership Development Officer, was met by Mr. Michael Owusu Aseidu, the Managing Director; Mr Prince Owusu Yeboah, the Marketing Manager; and Mr. Nathan Nyarko, Compliance Manager.

The IBM Petroleum team candidly raised various industry challenges that demand urgent attention from the AOMC, the association statement was made available to Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult), [email protected], which is a development communication advocacy non-governmental organization based in Tema, Ghana.

Dr. Oppong commended IBM's transparency in discussing these matters and assured the company of the AOMC's unwavering commitment to resolving them.

The new AOMC CEO/Industry Coordinator assured IBM Petroleum that the association will regularly update members on the progress of these issues through the Membership Development Officer.

Mr. Aseidu expressed gratitude for Dr. Oppong's proactive approach, recognizing it as a significant step forward.

AOMC represents the collective interests of the companies involved in the marketing of oil and petroleum products in Ghana.

It also coordinates with the major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Energy Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co. Limited (BOST).

It also has a governing board made up of representatives of both OMCs and LPGMCs.