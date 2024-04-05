Dr. Riverson Oppong takes over from Mr Agyemang-Duah as AOMC Industry Coordinator

05.04.2024 LISTEN

Dr. Riverson Oppong, former Commercial Operations Manager in charge of Economics, Risk, and Planning at Ghana National Gas Company, has taken over from Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Duah as the new Chief Executive Officer and Industry Coordinator of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMC).

The Board of Directors is also made up of Mr. William Tewiah of Zen Petroleum Limited as Chairman and Mr. Kwame Osei Prempeh of GOIL Company Limited PLC as Vice Chairman.

The rest of the board members are Mr. Kader Maiga, Vivo Energy Ghana Limited; Mr. Elliot Okudzeto, Allied Oil Company Limited; Mr. Olufemi Babajide, Total Energies Marketing Ghana PLC; Mr. Philip Tieku, STAR Oil Company Limited; and Mr. Gabriel Kumi, Trinity Oil Company Limited.

The others are the Reverend Dr Kwaku Frimpong, FRIMPS Oil Company Limited; and Mr Bernard Havor, BEAP Energy Ghana Limited.

AOMC is an advocacy institution established to help direct downstream policy, legislation, and regulation and pursue research toward the development of the downstream sector.

Dr. Oppong brings over 15 years of global experience in the oil and gas industry to the position.

Dr. Oppong has worked on several oil and gas fields in Kazakhstan: the Independence Field (Cote d'Ivoire), the Dzata Field (Ghana), and the West Quarna Gas Field (Iraq).

The new AOMC CEO and Industry Coordinator have also consulted for several governments within Sub-Saharan Africa.

According to a brief profile, Dr. Oppong also holds adjunct lecturer positions at Ghana Technology University College, the University of Cape Coast, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

He is actively engaged in industry organizations, serving as the current Section Director for the Ghana Society of Petroleum Engineers, the 2025–2028 Africa Regional Director of the Society of Petroleum Engineers International, and a committee member of the International Gas Union.

Dr. Oppong holds a Ph.D. and a Post-Doctorate Degree in International Oil and Gas Management: Finance and Economics from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas and a bachelor's degree in Materials Science and Engineering from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Ghana.

He also holds a Master's (with honours) in Petroleum Engineering from Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas, a Master's Exchange Programme in Arctic Development from the Norwegian University of Nordland, a Diploma in Project Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, UK, and a Diploma in Earth Geoscience from Stanford University, USA.

AOMC represents the collective interests of the companies involved in the marketing of oil and petroleum products in Ghana.

It also coordinates with the major stakeholders in the industry, which include the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Finance, Bank of Ghana, the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the Energy Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Ghana National Fire Service, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), and Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Co. Limited (BOST).

It also has a governing board made up of representatives of both OMCs and LPGMCs.