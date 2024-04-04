Energy Minister swears in Herbert Krapa as ECG board chairman

The Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has sworn in Herbert Krapa as the new Board Chairman of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

According to the Minister, the appointment of Herbert Krapa signifies the President’s renewed commitment to the company, emphasizing the need for a culture of accountability, professionalism, and innovation within the ECG.

“We are all privy to the challenges that have plagued the company almost making it for some, not even fit for purpose. However, for some of us including, most importantly, the President of the Republic, we believe we must continue on a path of ensuring that the company lives up to its billing,” the Minister said.

He further urged the Chairman to deeply consider the trust and expectations placed upon him by the President of the Republic.

“Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore have no doubt that, you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide,” he said.

Mr Krapa, who also serves as a Deputy Minister for Energy, pledged his unwavering commitment to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a relentless focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

“His Excellency the President has given a very unequivocal indication of his resolve to ensure an ECG that will be formidable to keep the lights on and I am determined to actualize this vision of the President, of course with the support of my Minister,” he said.

