ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
03.04.2024 Crime & Punishment

Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm

Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm
03.04.2024 LISTEN

A 20-year-old trader who allegedly made false claims that his penis had vanished causing fear and panic at Kasoa has been remanded by a District Court in Awutu Breku in the Central Region.

Osman Mohammed has been charged with publication of false news and deceit of public officer.

Mohammed and his accomplices namely Abdulah and Tamim who are at large, have been jointly charged with conspiracy to commit crime and assault and causing harm to Abdulai Abdul Rahaman Ibrahim, the complainant and stealing 100,000 Naira.

Mohammed's plea was not taken by the court presided over by Naomi Kontuor.

He is expected to reappear on April 11, 2024.

The prosecution led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Thomas Sarfo and Sergeant Ernest Theodore Osei told the court the complainant was a Nigerian from Kogi State.

It told the court that the Police in the Central East Command had been receiving numerous reports of the vanishing of people’s manhood resulting in the assault of innocent people.

The prosecution said on March 25, 2024, the complainant travelled to Kasoa to pay a visit to a relative and transact phone business but did not meet the said relative and he became stranded.

On March 27, 2024, at about 1330 hours, the complainant decided to go back to Nigeria and whiles on his way to the station, he met the accused persons at a spot within the Kpormittey community in Kasoa and he approached them to ask of his brother.

The prosecution said Mohmmed raised an alarm informing others around that the complainant touched his body and his penis vanished.

According to the prosecution, the accused and others arrested and subjected him to severe beatings.

The prosecution said the police later moved in and rescued the complainant who had marks of assault.

The prosecutor said during investigations, the complainant claimed his assailants took 100,000 Naira from his bag.

Medical forms were issued by the Police to the complainant and Mohammed to Kasoa Polyclinic for treatment and examination.

The prosecution said the complainant was treated and discharged.

In the case of Mohammed, the prosecution said a team of medical doctors led by Dr Boampong Ebenezer confirmed with a report that Mohammed’s penis was “stable”.

GNA

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Beige-Bank trial: BoG revoked Beige Bank's license without its response - Defence witness tells court Beige-Bank trial: BoG revoked Beige Bank's license without its response - Defenc...

1 hour ago

Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm Missing penis: Court remands another trader over false alarm

1 hour ago

Two ECG staff imposters weep as court fined them for extorting money from customers Two ECG staff imposters weep as court fined them for extorting money from custom...

1 hour ago

Ill restrict import of selected items to boost local businesses – Mahama I’ll restrict import of selected items to boost local businesses – Mahama

1 hour ago

Dumsor: Mismanagement has led us back into the doom zone – Mahama Dumsor: Mismanagement has led us back into the doom zone – Mahama

1 hour ago

AFP - MUHAMADOU BITTAYE Senegal's President Faye appoints Ousmane Sonko as prime minister

2 hours ago

Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality. By STUART TIBAWESWA AFPFile Uganda court rejects petition against harsh anti-gay law

14 hours ago

LGBTQ is cultural war – Haruna Iddrisu LGBTQ is cultural war – Haruna Iddrisu

14 hours ago

Free SHS students exempted from paying WASSCE registration fees Free SHS students exempted from paying WASSCE registration fees  

14 hours ago

2024 Polls: Well get Mahama elected at all costs, you'll see a campaign you've never seen before – Opare Addo 2024 Polls: We’ll get Mahama elected at all costs, you'll see a campaign you've ...

Just in....
body-container-line