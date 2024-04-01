Embarrassed Akufo-Addo and NPP cannot admit there is dumsor: Insensitivity of the highest order

After President Akufo-Addo and the governing NPP used the occurrence of dumsor during the Mahama-led regime to win political power in 2016, they have literally gone to sleep on managing the energy sector problems properly till date.

Akufo-Addo and NPP Communicators never missed an opportunity to accuse former President Mahama of causing dumsor and collapsing businesses.

Although there is ample evidence that the Mahama-led regime systematically solved dumsor with massive investments in the energy sector, the NPP continue to chastise the NDC/Mahama’s government for excess capacity charges emanating from signing of too many take or pay contracts as well as the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) Plc to handle energy sector legacy debts.

Instead of commending former President Mahama for solving dumsor before leaving office in 2016, President Akufo-Addo continues to boast as if his regime has completely solved and there would be no dumsor scenario unlike his predecessor’s time.

The ballooning of energy sector debts owed to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), skyrocketing of fuel prices and lack of continued investments in the energy sector under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government has led to the unfortunate return of dumsor.

It is a known fact the NPP including President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia and current Energy Minister, Dr. Opoku Prempeh used dumsor as a campaign tool against former President Mahama to win political power.

There have been many unannounced light offs for a long time under this Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government and often denied as dumsor. The recent dumsor crisis has nakedly exposed the incompetence of this current government in terms of the mismanagement of the energy sector problems.

Now, the embarrassed Akufo-Addo and NPP cannot admit there is dumsor because they did politics with the issue of dumsor and know that the dumsor situation will also be used to punish the NPP politically.

Although Ghanaians are suffering badly from the prevailing dumsor situation which is affecting businesses, healthcare delivery, etc., the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government has refused to provide even a timetable for people to plan ahead of the rampant power outages in the country. This is indeed insensitivity in the highest order.

The arrogant response from the Energy Minister regarding a timely schedule for load shedding coupled with lingering power outages is insensitive and irresponsible. The God of Mahama is at work now, as his efforts to addressing dumsor debacle then was sincere and futuristic but not incompetence and insensitivity unlike what we are experiencing now under Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia.

The cover ups of the rot in the energy sector and insincerity on the part of government now have been exposed. Ghanaian electricity consumers do not deserve this disdainful treatment but rather power supply that is reliable and available for use.

The Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led government is not only embarrassed by playing politics with dumsor but also shows incompetence in the management of the energy sector. Ghanaians should therefore massively reject this government in the upcoming 2024 general elections.