Election 2024: ‘Any election officer who will misbehave will face NDC’s aggression’ — Opare Addo warns

George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has warned of "aggression" if election officers misbehave during Ghana's 2024 elections.

In remarks made on Sunday, March 31, Opare Addo said the NDC Youth Wing would not hesitate to take "drastic measures" against anyone attempting to obstruct Ghana's electoral processes.

"If they have the courage, they should confront us on Election Day, December 7, 2024," Opare Addo said, delivering a message directed at Abetifi MP, Bryan Acheampong of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He added: "We are prepared to respond aggressively to any misbehavior by an election officer or an agent of this failed ruling government who attempts to thwart the will of the people on December 7,2024."

This comes after the Abetifi lawmaker reiterated a comment he made last year at a recent rally that the ruling NPP will not hand over power to the NDC.

"Last year I stood here in Mpraeso and said that whether NDC likes it or not they will never win the December 7 polls and therefore the NPP will not hand over power to them because they cannot win the elections. If you cannot win elections why do you want power to be given to you at all cost,” said Bryan Acheampong.

In response, Opare Addo said, "If his parents are alive, or any of his family members are there, let them advise him so he doesn't misbehave on the election day."