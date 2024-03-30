NDC May Very Well Be in the Details of Dumsor Returned

The euphoric manner in which the leaders of the country’s main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), have been celebrating the apparent return of Dumsor, that is, the perennially erratic supply of electricity throughout the country, ought to inform the overwhelming majority of the Ghanaian electorate about the fact that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress are a bunch of unconscionable and kleptocratic nation wreckers who have absolutely nothing worthwhile to contribute to both the short- and the long-term development of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

It is also rather despicable and annoying that over the course of the past seven years, when the lights were uninterruptedly turned on by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the leadership of the NDC, led by their Serial and Dynastic Presidential Candidate, Mr. John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, was vehemently up in arms with the farcical and the mendacious claim that the previous regime, whose criminal incompetence in the energy sector had resulted in the total and effective collapse of at least one-half of all Ghanaian businesses, had actually resolved the chronic canker of Dumsor.

The good news here, though, is that from all indicators and reliable sources on Ground Zero, it well appears that the current energy challenges are literally just a drop in the bucket, compared to the four-and-half protracted years under the watch of the twice-defeated, one term former President John “Gnassingbe” Dramani Mahama, when the nation was plunged into near-total darkness. As of this writing, however, Ghanaians were being told that a significant percentage, that is, approximately 30-percent of the nation’s energy-generation capacity was being criminally diverted, presumably, by National Democratic Congress-sponsored criminal scofflaws, who had been doing so for quite sometime now through illegal connections. Even as I write, I have a Tik-Tok video report on my iPhone in which some NDC-sponsored vandals were recently arrested by some personnel from the Ghana Police Service and charged with the removal of some power-conversion transformers at Akyem-Assini Mempeasem, presumably in President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s backyard and political stronghold of the Eastern Region.

Now, what these illegal connections by NDC-sponsored criminal scofflaws mean is that approximately 30-percent of the nation’s energy-generation capacity is being used by opposition party thugs at the expense of Ghanaian taxpayers. That it is being sponsored by the Mahama and the Johnson “The Mosquito” Asiedu-Nketia Posse, clearly means that it may be a strategic ploy, just like the NDC-sponsored Kumasi Kidnapping of the Three White Canadian NGO Volunteers, to create massive disaffection for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the runup to the 2024 General Election, which is roughly about nine months or less away. Now, what this means is that the leadership of the National Democratic Congress which has absolutely nothing worthwhile to showcase for their desperate electioneering-campaign bid to be returned to Jubilee House come January 7, 2025, has decided to employ nation-wrecking tactics to achieve just that, being that they have also grimly figured that the overwhelming majority of Ghanaian voters are too intelligent and sophisticated to be literally taken for a ride.

Regarding the illegal power connections, this is what Ms. Abena Osei-Asare, the Minister-of-State for Finance-Designate, was recently widely reported to have told the nation (See “Dumsor ‘Illegal Connections Partly Behind Recent Power Cut’ – Abena Osei-Asare” Modernghana.com 3/13/24). If, indeed, the foregoing observation, delivered presumably during the parliamentary confirmation hearing on Ms. Osei-Asare’s new cabinet portfolio, contains any iota of validity, then it well appears that there is a serious crisis of law enforcement in the country, a situation which the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party which has, so far, laudably demonstrated that it has a much better handle on national-security matters than the previous Mahama regime, ought to have absolutely no difficulty in effectively resolving. This would, of course, necessitate the prompt and the immediate clamping down on these energy-diversion scofflaws and pathological nation wreckers.

But, of course, one can also envisage how clamping down on the illegal activities of these power-supply thieves is not likely to be as simple and as easy as it sounds, especially since there may also very well be some National Democratic Congress’ masterminds behind such criminal attempt to create massive disaffection for the present Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party government, in much the same manner that the National Democratic Congress-sponsored Gang of the aforementioned Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo-led Kumasi Kidnappers did in the case of the Three Young Canadian White Women NGO Volunteers not very long ago. A desperate National Democratic Congress’ leadership may very well be up to their trademark game of surreptitious sabotaging and the treasonable destabilization of our national economy, in delusional hopes of effectively neutralizing any edge that the presently ruling New Patriotic Party may have over and above the lackluster performance track record of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) Gravy-Train Drivers and Conductors.

Merely calling on the criminal culprits to desist from their illegal tapping into our national energy grid will not do the trick, as it were. Rather, resorting to the imposition of stiff punitive fines and long-term prison sentences with hard labor is far more likely to do the trick, that is, if it is, indeed, true that a whopping 30-percent of energy generated by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has actually been lost or is being lost or diverted through illegal tapping into our national energy grid.

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

March 26, 2024

