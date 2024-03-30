ModernGhana logo
March 30: Cedi sells at GHS13.39 to $1, GHS12.88 on BoG interbank

The buying rate of the Ghanaian Cedi against the US dollar climbed by 1 pesewa to GHS12.89 on Saturday, March 30, 2024, while the selling rate remained GHS13.39.

This is based on data provided by Cedirates.com, a well-known Ghanaian website for currency and gasoline updates.

The Cedi is trading at a buying price of GHS12.87 and GHS12.88 selling prices at interbank rates.

Some prominent currency bureaus, namely AfriSwap and Albrim, are currently purchasing the dollar for GHS13.20 and GHS13.60, respectively, and selling it at GHS13.10 and GHS13.60.

In our previous update on Thursday, the Cedi gained stability at both purchasing and selling rates on AfriSwap and Albrim against the US dollar.

Comparing the previous rates, the British Pound Sterling has increased in value against the Cedi while the Euro has devalued by 1 pesewa.

The buying rate and selling rate of the British Pound Sterling averaged at GHS16.23 and GHS16.99 respectively.

The purchasing and selling rates for the euro are GHS13.84 and GHS14.58 respectively.

The selling price of the pound sterling on the Bank of Ghana interbank market is GHS16.27, 2 pesewas higher from Thursday. The price of euro is GHS13.91, a decrease of 2 pesewas.

At Lemfi and Afriex, people can send money from Ghana to the US or the UK at GHS13.05 and GHS12.53, respectively for a dollar.

The two sites are offering buying rates of GHS16.60 and GHS15.93 for the British Pound respectively.

The only one of the two that deals in euros, Afriex, is selling at GHS13.68 for €1.

