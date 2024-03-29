ModernGhana logo
29.03.2024 Crime & Punishment

Deputy Volta North Police Commander found dead in hotel

The Volta North Regional Police Command has found its Deputy Commander dead in a hotel at Hohoe.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Antiri-Addo Nicolas Aletso’s lifeless body was found on Wednesday according to reports.

A Police source who confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) disclosed that investigations had since commenced into the issue.

However, “no foul play has been detected at the preliminary stage of investigations.”

According to Police investigators, ACP Antiri-Addo’s body was found in a lateral position.

Relatives of the deceased lodged a complaint after several attempts to reach him on the phone proved futile.

ACP Antiri-Addo, barely a month at post, was lodging at the hotel as his place of abode when the unfortunate incident happened.

His body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue for autopsy.

ACP Antiri-Addo was once the Agona Swedru Divisional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

