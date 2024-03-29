Kumawood actress Christiana Awuni has rebuked Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for his recent comments regarding Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the 2024 running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

During a live interview on Accra FM, the actress criticized Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi for allegedly making derogatory remarks about Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, suggesting that she was secretly married to former President John Mahama.

Chairman Wontumi falsely claimed Prof. Jane Naana hailed from the Northern Region and not the Central Region.

Reacting to this, Awuni accused Chairman Wontumi of tribal bigotry and a lack of respect for accomplished women.

"I can't fathom whether it's his wealth or something else, but his speech lacks decorum. He shows no regard; he speaks rashly," she remarked.

The actress further expressed, "This isn't the first instance where he has attacked her like this. If not for political reasons, would he have had the audacity to utter such statements to her face?"

Awuni issued a warning to Chairman Wontumi, threatening legal action if he continues to target the NDC running mate.

"This marks the second time he has verbally assaulted Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, yet she has remained composed.

“As for me, I'm serving him notice. Should he make any further derogatory remarks about her, the entire nation will witness our clash!

“I will pursue legal action, and he can spend all his wealth on lawyers," she declared emphatically.