There's a stable national grid; if you're in dumsor, then it's a localized fault — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an end to widespread power cuts across the country following the stabilization of the national grid.

In a statement issued on Friday, ECG informed the public that "we have a stable national power supply (stable national grid)".

This provides some relief to Ghanaians who have experienced intermittent blackouts since Thursday in many parts of the country served by ECG.

The power distributor attributed the previous outages to "a reduction in power supply from the national grid".

However, with the national grid now reported as "stable", ECG said "all parts of the country should have power".

Any customer still experiencing outages in their area has been advised to consider it a "localized fault" and report it to ECG.

ECG urged the public to "call our contact centre on 0302 611611 (also available on whatsapp) or report on our social media handles (EGghOfficial) for immediate action to fix the outage and restore power supply."