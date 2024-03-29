ModernGhana logo
Chief Justice can't be everyone's favourite, stop the deliberate attack — Lawyer condemns NDC 

Lawyer and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gary Nimako Marfo, has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for what he described as "worrying" attacks on the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo.

Speaking on NEAT FM's 'Ghana Montie' morning show, Lawyer Marfo expressed concern over the continuous criticism of the Chief Justice by the NDC, emphasising that while she may not be everyone's favourite, deliberate attacks on her integrity must be condemned.

He asserted, "To blame the Chief Justice, I don't understand it. You may not like the woman, no problem, but you can't accuse her of being biassed when a plaintiff is not flowing its case."

The lawyer's remarks is in reaction to recent comments by the NDC, accusing the Chief Justice of displaying "palpable bias" in scheduling political cases before the Supreme Court.

The NDC's criticism stemmed from the scheduling of a case filed by Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, seeking to restrain the Speaker of Parliament and the Chamber from vetting and approving certain ministerial nominees.

In a statement signed by the NDC's General Secretary, Fifi Kwetey, the party questioned the impartiality of the Supreme Court in handling political cases.

However, Lawyer Gary Nimako Marfo dismissed these claims as frivolous, urging the NDC to desist from baseless attacks on the Chief Justice and respect the independence of the judiciary.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

