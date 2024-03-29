Atik Mohammed has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo's handling of the dismissal of the Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah.

Expressing his dismay during an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, the former General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC) questioned why President Akufo-Addo allowed Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah to continue serving beyond his retirement age.

Atik Mohammed highlighted the fact that despite reaching the age of 60, Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah remained in his position for over two years without a valid contract.

He described this as a clear violation of the law and accused President Akufo-Addo of condoning the illegality.

Drawing attention to Ghana's constitutional provisions regarding retirement and contract extensions, Atik Mohammed condemned the President's failure to address the situation promptly, especially considering his legal background.

“You should be influenced or guided by the law in whatever you do but the President sat unconcerned for 28 months and the man also remained in office while knowing that he is overstaying his retirement.

“Instead, he refuses to go home despite not being given a contract. He remained in office, drawing salary, making commitments on behalf of GRA. This is unacceptable. And these are the cases that the CHRAJ and other allied agencies should be interested in.

“On what basis did he continue to draw salaries and allowances and all the benefits that came with the office?

“The President in particular cannot tell me he’s unaware the Commissioner-General remained at post without contract,” he expressed.

Atik Mohammed further criticized the appointment of Julie Essiam to replace Rev. Dr. Owusu-Amoah, referencing her age and tenure without a contract.

“What happens to the 8 months of illegal stay in GRA? What happens to that?”

“This woman who has been brought as a replacement is equally guilty. She is also 61 years old. For the whole 1 year she was in office, she was heading one of the divisions without contract…This ‘illegality’ has also been regularized to replace this man,” he said.