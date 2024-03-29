Easter Celebration: Bawumia supports Echoing Hills Children's Home with GHc50,000, assorted food items 

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer on Good Friday presented assorted food items, and donated GHc50,000 to the Echoing Hills Children’s Home, Madina, as his widow’s mite to the inmates.

The items included bags of rice, tin tomatoes, cooking oil, packs of bottled water and soft drinkThe Vice President said Easter was about sacrificing and caring for one another as Jesus Christ sacrificed his life for humanity.

Therefore, it was imperative for society to reflect and think about the needs of orphans, the needy and people with special needs during Easter to ameliorate their plight, Dr Bawumia stated.

The Vice President commended the sacrifices and dedication of the management of Echoing Hills Children’s Home in Madina in the Greater Accra Region for their good work over the years.

He pledged the government’s resolve to pay the orphanage’s annual rent for the next 10 years since the facility is currently in a rented place.

Madam Felicia Opoku Mensah, the Board Chairperson of Echoing Hills Children’s Home, highlighted the various challenges facing the Centre and appealed for more support from the government and other philanthropic organisations.

The facility currently has 35 inmates, comprising street, missing and abused children.

GNA