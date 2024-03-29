ModernGhana logo
Pastor apologises to Supreme court over contempt charge

By King Amoah || Contributor
On March 5, 2024, the Supreme Court of Ghana delivered a verdict against Pastor Maciah Akwasi Addai, Acting President of the Association of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, based in Kumasi.

The court's decision stemmed from allegations that Pastor Akwasi Addai had improperly invoked the apex court's authority in organizing an election to elevate himself to the position of substantive President of the church in 2023.

This action contradicted an earlier court ruling regarding a leadership dispute between Pastor Addai (the defendant) and another church member, Elder Enoch Ofollri Jnr, and his faction (the plaintiffs).

Since the passing of the President/Founder of the Association of the 7th Day Pentecostal Assemblies, Elder Enock Ofori Snr, in 2009, the church has grappled with leadership crises, resulting in legal battles to determine the rightful leader.

In the midst of these legal confrontations, Pastor Addai was appointed as Acting President to facilitate peaceful elections and the selection of a substantive President to govern the church.

Despite earlier setbacks in court rulings, Pastor Addai allegedly proceeded with conducting elections under the purported authority of the Supreme Court. Legal representatives of Elder Enock Ofori Jnr, led by lawyer Charles Agbenu of Yaanom Chambers in Kumasi, advised against these actions, cautioning that the Supreme Court had not authorized such elections.

However, Pastor Addai reportedly disregarded these warnings, declaring himself as the full-time president of the church on a Kumasi-based television station, citing the Supreme Court's alleged endorsement of his actions.

In response, lawyer Charles Agbenu took legal action to challenge Pastor Addai's unauthorized conduct, citing contempt of court.

Subsequently, on March 5, 2024, during proceedings at the Supreme Court, Pastor Maciah Addai tendered apologies to the court for misrepresenting its authority in organizing the disputed elections.

